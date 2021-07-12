A new nature photography exhibit at the North Museum’s STEAM Art Gallery celebrates taking a closer look at the world around us.

Kerry Givens describes himself as a “lifelong Pennsylvania naturalist and outdoor photographer, who is also an eye doctor on the side.”

Givens, an ophthalmologist, owns the Lancaster practice Campus Eye Center, where he’s worked since 1992.

As an artist, he specializes in macrophotography, meaning close-up shots. He takes photos in his own backyard garden, as well as in the area’s many nature preserves and trails. His subjects vary from moths to mushrooms.

The exhibit is on display now through December, and is included with admission to the North Museum.

In addition to printed works, Givens’ display includes a 35-inch digital picture frame that will display photos on a rotating basis.

For more information, visit northmuseum.org.