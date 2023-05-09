Typically, people encounter a mirage - an optical phenomenon that creates the illusion of a displaced image - in the desert.

But Lancaster-based artist Matty Geez’ made a mirage in Philadelphia.

Geez created a desert inside a 20-by-36-foot dome in the middle of a grassy field at 11th Street and Kitty Hawk Avenue at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

In May 2022, Geez, 32, was contacted by Group X – the organization that curates art installations and event for the Philadelphia Navy Yard – to create large-scale soft sculpture-based exhibit. A year later, after eight months of work, “Greetings from the Mirage” is a reality.

“We can’t wait for Philadelphians and people from all around the region to come see this wholly original work of public art from Matty Geez,” a spokesperson from Group X wrote in a press release. “Each of the projects we curate for the Navy Yard is different, and with this project we’re thrilled to offer something that will transport visitors into a surrealist mirage of a desert land. Colorful, bold, and soft, it’s less a public art sculpture and more like walking into a painting.”

The exhibit features more than a dozen large, surreal brightly colored cacti made from textiles inside a large geodesic dome and is free for anyone to experience from sunup to sundown Monday to Friday now through June 18. (A geodesic dome is a hemispherical structure based on a geodesic polyhedron; Spaceship Earth at Disney World's Epcot is an example.)

“I enjoy creating fantastical sculpture that have slight footing in reality and desert flora. The title was settled on very late, but mirage felt right as it just kind of popped up at the Navy Yard and made you look twice,” Geez, a 2014 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, wrote in an email. “It feels so great to see all this work together in one place. It’s also nice to have colorful and bright works at the Navy Yard as we lead into Pride Month in June.”

Geez began the project by creating several statement pieces that would occupy key positions in the dome. The three-dimensional sculptures were built from a variety of materials.

“I ordered a lot of materials from Amazon, so the skeletons of each piece are cardboard from those delivery boxes reinforced with wooden dowel rods,” says Geez. “My work is then wrapped in upholstery foam that I purchase in bulk. I used an industrial paint sprayer to color the work. Details and embellishments are created using cut craft foam, dyed cosplay/air dry foam and painted toothpicks. I used a cutting machine for some of the craft foam details, but the majority was cut by hand using an X-acto blade.”

Geez says the work, with its various juxtapositions, playful psychedelic bursts of color and playful attitude towards reality, explores gender identity and the breaking of binary boundaries.

“As a queer artist and person, the idea of existing in narrow gendered spaces has been something but on my mind for most of my life. Where does the queer community fit in? What is considered ‘other’ and where are we all safe?” says Geez, who posts his work on Instagram at @AnOrdinaryDaze. “For years of American and global history, there has been sculpture created to look like phallus’ and that representation still exists through today. My work is inherently soft and inviting with its use of color and material, but the sharpness through pricks makes it guarded and protected. Those ideas bleed into queer society as we search for space to be comfortable in a generally heteronormative world.”