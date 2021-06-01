Morphy Auctions held an amusement-themed auction series from May 11-15. The five-day sale included rare antique and vintage items, from 19th century railroad memorabilia and coin-op machines to mid-20th century petroliana and automotive signs.

The 10-gallon visible gas pump with a built-in oil dispenser – the top lot of the five-day sale – was included among 32 other gas pumps and nearly 300 gas and oil signs, as well as cans and gas-pump globes. This pump was restored in Stanocola Gasoline livery, and its blue-tint glass cylinder displayed unique metal gallon markers and 16 individual glass cylinders for oil disbursement. The winning bid totaled $87,600 – much higher than its estimate of $25,000-$50,000.

Pursuant to the top lot’s car theme, a rare porcelain neon dealership sign racked up a $45,600 price, outdoing its estimate of $15,000 to $30,000. The sign had done double duty earlier in its life, advertising Chevrolet Super Service on one side and Buick Authorized Service on the other.

With a broad choice of coin-ops available at the auction, it was Esmeralda who read her fate as being the top lot of the group, which realized a $78,000 price, much higher than its estimate of $20,000-$35,000. Esmeralda is an extremely rare 5-cent fortune teller that speaks the user’s fortune through an external earpiece rather than dispensing it on a printed card. The machine is driven by an Edison cylinder record player, and came with a playable record. The manufacturer was unknown.

Another audible machine, a Wurlitzer Style No. 146A military band organ sold above its estimate for $21,600. The model was manufactured in the second and third decades of the 20th century and featured 49 keys and accompanying bass and snare drums, horns and a medley of various pipes. It came with 41 player rolls.

And “The Westerner,” a well-carved, three-dimensional cowboy slot machine, took a trip to Lancaster County and rounded up a $18,000 price – more than four times its highest estimate. The machine is a wood carving of a Cowboy with his gun drawn in fancy boots.

A vending and arcade machine called Helicopter Race flew its way up to a price of $13,200 against its estimate of $2,000-$6,000. The Ruffler & Walker 10-cent, circa-1940 arcade game was one of very few of its type to exist, and came in a light oak case with an original glass marquee. Additionally, a Grove’s Pepsin Gum 1-cent vending machine emblazoned with an image of early comic character ‘The Yellow Kid’ sold above estimate for $18,000. The character is referenced in Bill Enes’ book, “Silent Salesmen Too.”