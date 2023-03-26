I have no shame in rewinding a movie to hear a line again or save a song on my phone.

“Ghost in America’s Kitchen” had so many rewind moments, I had to grab my notebook along with the remote.

This documentary is about James Hemings, America’s culinary founding father and a slave. His presence can be seen on any menu with french fries, macaroni and cheese, and the kind of ice cream you can scoop. Yet, he’s so invisible, even culinary scholars call him a ghost.

The film’s writer and producer’s path to Hemings started decades ago. Ashbell McElveen is a chef comfortable with both Southern home cooking and gourmet dishes. In the ’90s, he prepared a dinner at the James Beard House as a tribute to Jefferson and the Africans that “cooked in his kitchen” he says onscreen, using air quotes.

McElveen had heard a rumor that one of Jefferson’s relatives went to France to study cooking. He started digging and uncovered a story of what he calls historical culinary theft.

The rumor was true. Hemings was Thomas Jefferson’s brother-in-law and his enslaved property. As a teenager, Hemings went to France with Jefferson and studied French cuisine. When they returned to Virginia, he was American’s first French-trained chef.

In the late 1700s, cooking in a place like Monticello was complicated. Food needed to be ordered, grown, harvested, slaughtered and prepared with no refrigeration.

“Somewhere in this hectic schedule that our ancestors were forced to endure, we not only created a culture for ourselves, but a cuisine for the South,” says writer and culinary historian Michael Twitty.

Aside from the flavor and logistics, Jefferson understood the power of food in diplomacy to do things like push a political agenda, raise money for war and broker deals. Hemings set the table by providing the food for meals, including the dinner table bargain of 1790.

Hemings had a role in the bargain, one of the most important meals in U.S. history. He was part of one of the country’s most documented families yet there’s no portrait of him. He spoke English and French but there’s only one document attributed to him: a kitchen inventory.

Two of Hemings’ signature dishes, ice cream and mac and cheese, show up in an antique cookbook but under someone else’s name. “The Virginia Housewife,” considered the first Southern cookbook, was written by a woman related to Jefferson.

This erasure is why McElveen started the James Hemings Society to study, document, educate and preserve African Americans’ contributions to American food and drink. It’s why he wrote and produced this documentary.

This film was part of The Boston Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival. I registered for the festival for free and was sent a link to watch on Tubi, where it’s still streaming.

Amber Payne, the editor of The Globe’s online racial justice newspaper, The Emancipator, ended the festival with a virtual talk with McElveen and chef Barnett Harper. In that discussion, McElveen makes parallels between the ghost of Hemings and modern attempts to erase Black history.

One of my notes from the film comes from Therese Nelson, founder of Black Culinary History. Removing cooks of that era doesn’t tell our full culinary history, she says.

“When you’re honest about this history, this rich, ethnic, complicated history, all of a sudden, this American narrative makes more sense,” Nelson says.

There’s a lot of ground to cover in McElveen’s next project: a streaming series exploring Hemings’ time in Paris.

This is all about food but so much more.