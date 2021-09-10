If Delaware Valley University sophomore Anthony Rago ever decides to change majors from small animal science, he should consider public relations.

Rago, of Lititz, shines in an appearance during a segment of “The College Tour” – a half-hour program on Amazon Prime that provides inside looks at college campuses with first-hand student accounts.

The episode of “The College Tour,” which is hosted by former winner of the reality show “The Amazing Race,” Alex Boylan, focuses on Delaware Valley University – the private university with about 2,000 students located in Doylestown in Bucks County. The episode features several students sharing their excitement for the university’s experiential learning programs, sports teams and clubs.

During Rago’s energetic segment, which begins at the 25:30 mark of the video, he – literally – flips for Delaware Valley University – or DelVal as it’s known colloquially.

Rago begins his segment by sharing how he developed his passion for working with animals after being inspired by the late zookeeper and TV personality, Steve Irwin. His passion for animal care is obvious as he is shown handling several different species of wildlife throughout the video. And, Rago says in the video, it’s the immediate access to first-hand experiential learning that drew him to the university.

The small animal science major also mentions his excitement for upcoming traveling opportunities through the University including a trip to Australia to work with local veterinarians and wildlife and Indonesia where he’ll work with aquatic wildlife – a field he hopes to specialize in in the future.

Rago also mentions his involvement with student government and his dedication to leadership. The student government board treasurer and Class of 2023 president says the school’s involvement in leadership development have helped shaped his own leadership style and his ability to inspire others.

Watch the entire video below, or on YouTube.