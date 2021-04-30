'Willow Street Farm'

Henrietta Holton-Thomas's watercolor "Willow Street Farm."

 LCAA

The Lancaster County Art Association will celebrate art inspired by Lancaster County in its newest exhibit, the Lancaster County Art Quilt Project.

Artists from across the county created 5-by-7-inch works of art of their favorite subjects and locations in the county.

In honor of Lancaster County’s quilting tradition, the small pieces of art are displayed in a quiltlike pattern at the art association, 149 Precision Ave., in Strasburg.

The original works by adult artists are $45 each. There will also be children’s and teen art on display, for sale at $20 and $30 each, respectively.

The exhibit is on display May 1 through June 3. An opening reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Supporters may also view and purchase artwork online at LCAAonline.org or on the Lancaster County Art Association’s Facebook page. For more information, call 717-687-7061.

Lancaster County Art Association's 'quilt' of art [photos]

1 of 7

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next