The Lancaster County Art Association will celebrate art inspired by Lancaster County in its newest exhibit, the Lancaster County Art Quilt Project.

Artists from across the county created 5-by-7-inch works of art of their favorite subjects and locations in the county.

In honor of Lancaster County’s quilting tradition, the small pieces of art are displayed in a quiltlike pattern at the art association, 149 Precision Ave., in Strasburg.

The original works by adult artists are $45 each. There will also be children’s and teen art on display, for sale at $20 and $30 each, respectively.

The exhibit is on display May 1 through June 3. An opening reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Supporters may also view and purchase artwork online at LCAAonline.org or on the Lancaster County Art Association’s Facebook page. For more information, call 717-687-7061.