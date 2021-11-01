Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a three-day auction Nov. 4-6 featuring classic gaming, entertainment and advertising machines.

Fans of antique coin-operated machines and mechanical music machines can hit the jackpot with a chance to bid on more than 1,500 lots, including rare 19th and early 20th century machines. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on all three days of the auction, and bidders can participate live or take advantage of the remote bidding option through morphyauctions.com.

The auction features 122 music machines including a rare Star Trade Register musical trade stimulator machine, which is one of few known example is working order and was part of a short production run and is marked number “38.”

“It’s an extremely rare machine in any condition,” president of Morphy Auctions Dan Morphy says in a press release. “To find one in excellent working order, looking as impeccable as this one, is nearly unheard of.”

The estimate is $75,000-$125,000.

Another highlight among the music machine lots is a 68-inch classic 1899 Mills “Double Dewey” 5-cent and 25-cent musical slot machine featuring claw feet and images of Admiral Dewey and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The music machine plays a short tune with each spin and is estimated at $40,000-$80,000.

A circa-1931 International Mutoscope Reel Co. “Grandmother Predictions” coin-operated fortune-teller machine is another interesting item available during the Nov. 4-6 auction. The machine, in top-notch condition, features a wooden case and nickel castings and is estimated at $20,000-$30,000.

There are also more than 800 lots of antique advertising lots featuring signs promoting automobiles as well as alcohol, tobacco, soft drink products. A framed “Smith’s Kidney Pllls” sign has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.

A 1940-50-vintage 154-inch by 83-inch neon sign from the iconic Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles has an estimate of $40,000-$80,000. Dozens of other neon signs including signs advertising Bob’s Big Boy, Johnny Rocket’s, Van de Kamp’s Bakery and other restaurants are available.

One unique specialty item available during the Nov. 4-6 auction is a restored 1912 Cretors & Co. Improved No. 2 popcorn wagon with a peppermint-striped canopy. The popcorn machine has an estimate of $5,000-$10,000. Other specialty items featured in the auction include pinball machines, jukeboxes, cash registers and more.

The auction will take place live on Nov. 4-6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Morphy’s gallery, located at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. And online at morphyauctions.com. Previews are available by appointment. For more information, call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.