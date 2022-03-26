Adam Zurn, history buff, pop culture enthusiast and creator of Uncharted Lancaster — the local history-based website that features do-it-yourself outdoor scavenger hunt-style adventure games — would surely appreciate if you imagined this next sentence being delivered in the voice of an epic blockbuster movie trailer narrator.

This April, prepare for the ultimate epic Easter egg hunt.

Zurn, technology teacher in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District by day and genial Indiana Jones wannabe by night (and weekends), partnered with the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, where he also sits on the board, for a five-week, scavenger hunt-style outdoor adventure game beginning April 9.

The Easter egg theme plays off the spring holiday, but the game also features hidden elements known as “Easter eggs” — an idea popularized by video games, movies and books and like Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One” — that only Lancaster County history buffs or fans of adventure movies may recognize and appreciate. Some of these Easter eggs are just for fun, but some may help provide clues.

Profits from the game will go toward the preservation trust’s plan to digitize their archives.

“The tagline we’re using is ‘Find a treasure, preserve a treasure,’” Zurn says. “While you’re finding this treasure, you’ll be helping preserve treasured archives for future generations.”

Danielle Keperling, the executive director at the trust, estimates the cost of the digitization effort could be close to $200,000.

“We want to digitize (the records) so they’re accessible to the community,” Keperling says. “But also to help preserve them in case there would be a fire or flood.”

Keperling says she appreciated Zurn’s ability to bring people to the trust with his scavenger hunts, social media savviness and innovative marketing ideas.

“He attracts people that don’t necessarily know that they’re into preservation, but they are,” Keperling says.

How to play

Hidden somewhere in Lancaster County is a 3D-printed Easter egg containing the code to redeem a 27-pound treasure chest loaded with $1,500 worth of $1 coins. Every Saturday at 7 a.m. for the five-week span, a new riddle is released on the Uncharted Lancaster website, Facebook and Instagram pages. The riddle will lead to a location to find the answer to a question, and that answer is a password for another clue, which will unlock a portion of GPS coordinates.

The game is open to anyone, but Zurn says anyone who is really serious about winning should consider purchasing an official game map, which also includes membership to Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

The official game map is an 18-by-24-inch replica of a map of Lancaster County designed by William Wagner in 1821. It’s available to ship for $40 on Uncharted Lancaster and the Historic Preservation Trust’s websites. Players can purchase the map at a slightly discounted rate of $35 in person at the Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., from 5-9 p.m. First Friday, April 1.

“It’s the first official map that depicts Lancaster County with its iconic diamond shape that we know today,” Zurn says. “You could try to figure out (the riddles and clues of the game) but that should be basically impossible without the map.”

The first riddle will appear on the Uncharted Lancaster website and social media channels 7 a.m. April 9. New riddles and coordinates will be released every Saturday until the final clue is released on May 7.

New and improved

This is the second year Zurn has partnered with the trust for a history-based, scavenger hunt-style game. Last year, according to Keperling, the game brought in 200 memberships for the Trust and raised $3,600 after expenses.

“It was a good time. I had a lot of fun and people had a lot of fun, and I thought it would be a good thing to do again,” Zurn says.

Last year, Zurn introduced a six-week game, but Donna Longenecker; her two sons, Jake and Josh; and family friend Emily Crocker cracked the code during the game’s first weekend and claimed the $1,000 cash prize and artwork worth $2,000. (Due to popular demand, Zurn and the trust ended up offering a $200 second-place prize and kept the game going.)

“I have a saying: ‘There’s always someone that knows more kung fu than you,’ and that’s definitely what happened last year,” Zurn says. “I didn’t anticipate people investing that much energy into finding it.”

Zurn immediately went back to work on this year’s game. This time, he says he’s designed it so players won’t be able to figure out the final location of the prize until the last week’s clue is released.

“I’ve been working on it for months,” Zurn says. “Just scouting locations and working on these little riddles and poems — trying to make things rhyme.”

One of the biggest challenges Zurn says he faces is traveling around to different banks and collecting enough $1 coins.

“I started collecting the coins as soon as last year’s treasure hunt ended,” Zurn says. “I think I need nine more right now. It’s a serious loot box.”