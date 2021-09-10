Morphy Auctions – the Denver-based auction house – will hold a boutique military-themed auction featuring antique rifles, edged weapons and other early militaria from the holdings of a single collector beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Bill Myers collection features 163 lots including 31 antique rifles, 23 swords, two dozen engraved powder horns and more.

“Bill Myers knew from childhood that he would be a collector," said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, in a press release. "At the age of 10, he was gifted with a Civil War sword, musket and screw-tip powder horn. There was an immediate connection that developed into a lifelong fascination for antique firearms."

The top-estimated lot in the impressive collection is a circa-1780 inlaid pipe tomahawk that once belong to Sir Alexander Mackenzie, who was the first European to reach the Pacific Ocean in 1793. The tomahawk was awarded a silver medal from the NRA in their 1984 “Ten Best Weapons” competition. The pre-sale estimate of the lot is $150,000-$500,000.

The top entry among the 31 antique firearms is a 42-inch carved flintlock Kentucky rifle attributed to John Rupp I, a rifle maker from Lehigh Valley. The estimate for the rifle is $75,000-$150,000. An 1817 hand-painted wooden sign from the Rupp’s Lehigh County homestead is also up for auction, estimated to fetch $10,000-$30,000.

Also among the firearms is a pair antique flintlock Kentucky pistols from Lehigh County. The pistols are built from tiger maple and feature brass triggers and octagon barrels. The pistols are being auctioned together with an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

“David Geiger, our expert who cataloged the collection, was awestruck by the rarity and incredible quality throughout," Morphy said in the news release. "Bill is greatly respected by his peers in the antique firearms hobby, and we’re honored to present his incredible collection at auction."

The Myers collection also features an array of antique edged weapons including a selection of 23 swords. Among them is a Revolutionary War-era sword made by a Pennsylvania rifle maker. The sword features an example of an early “chicken-style” eagle-head pommel. The estimate for the sword is $10,000-$20,000.

The Bill Myers Collection of Antique Firearms, Edged Weapons and Early Militaria takes place at Morphy’s gallery in Denver on Sept. 29. Bidding starts at 10 a.m.; both live in-person and remote bidding will be available. Remote bidding takes place through the Morphy Live portal on their website. View the full illustrated catalog at morphyauctions.com. Contact Morphy’s with questions by calling 877-968-8880 or via email at info@morphyauctions.com.