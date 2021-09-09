When 14-year-old Noah Gibney began ninth grade at Wyomissing High School a few weeks ago, his “How I spent my summer vacation” probably stuck out a little more than his classmates’.

For starters, Gibney released his first EP, titled “The Serendipity Sessions,” which features six of the first songs he’d ever written, which just so happen to be co-written by Philadelphia music legend G. Love.

“G. Love did a post online early in quarantine that he was wanting to collaborate, so I messaged him and he got back to me.” Gibney explains. “It started as a birthday gift, to write one song with him. I really liked working with him and he really liked working with me, so we just kept going. We ended up writing 15 songs together, and we picked six to go on the EP.”

Gibney will perform some of those songs and a handful of covers for his Thursday set at LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival, where he’ll perform with his band The Noah Gibney Trio on the York College Stage at Penn Square at 6:45 p.m. Gibney joins a host of other local performers, including Bobby Gentilo and Matt Wheeler, as well as headliners Ice Nine Kills and Smokepurpp, at LAUNCH, which takes place at various venues in Lancaster city today through Sunday.

Gibney will join dozens of musicians in a similar goal – to be heard, and hopefully, to be appreciated for his music.

Something that Gibney has to set himself apart from others at LAUNCH is that he has official approval for his music from the highest office in the land.

A few months back, in the midst of brainstorming promotion for “The Serendipity Sessions,” Gibney decided that he should let President Joe Biden know that he might enjoy the EP. Recorded in Reading at Pagoda City Studio, the EP is full of breezy, road trip-ready songs such as “Mystery” and “All Summer Love.”

Gibney naturally assumed that President Biden would dig his music, but he says that he didn’t necessarily expect a response, until he got one.

“Basically, it was a normal Monday, and I got a call from an unknown caller from Washington, D.C., and I figured it was one of those spam callers,” Gibney says. “It ended up being from someone who worked for the president, and they told me that he’d love to meet me when he’s in Macungie at one of his speeches. I met with him, and he said that he really enjoyed my album. I signed a CD for him, and he signed a CD for me. It was a really great moment. My whole family was there, and we had a 10-minute conversation. When I walked out, I couldn’t remember anything that had happened.”

President Biden’s message on the CD? “Don’t forget about me when you hit the charts.”

Not content with making two famous fans, Gibney says that he continues doing what he’s done since he was 3 years old, which is continue to work on his chops on guitar and piano. As a musician with several live shows coming up, but who still is at least two years away from even attaining a learner’s permit to drive to them, Gibney credits his family for helping to sustain his musical dreams.

“I’m super grateful to have such a supportive family,” Gibney says. “Neither of my parents play instruments, so just their support is amazing to have.”