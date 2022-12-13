Since the self-titled release "Third Eye Blind" hit the airwaves in 1997, Third Eye Blind has been reliably touring the U.S. and beyond.

After last performing in the area in 2018 at Millersville University's "FestiVille" concert with The Wonder Years, the band will be back in 2023 to perform at Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 23. The artist presale begins today, Dec. 13, with tickets for the general public on sale this Friday, Dec. 16.

Third Eye Blind's most recent album, "Our Bande Apart," was released in 2021.

For more information, visit Hersheyentertainment.com.