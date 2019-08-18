Think you know all about the show "Cats"? Test your knowledge with our quiz
More Headlines
-
Lancaster That Was: In 1994, 4-H members like Tina Umbrell were gearing up for fair season
- Former Hempfield basketball coach Goodling adds international title to his resume [column]
- Fair season is underway: here's a guide to Lancaster County's 2019 fairs
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Lancaster landlord sued by city sells his properties in wake of court decision
-
After decades of work, women finally gained the right to vote in 1920 - see Lancaster's coverage on this vintage front page
- Bulletproof backpacks: A controversial sign of the times following more mass shootings
- It's been quiet at Lancaster's 'Tornado Alley,' but new owner is determined to keep the backyard court going
- McCaskey's football team trained Friday with the National Guard [photos, video]
- 2019 mud sale calendar for Lancaster County and beyond
- Here's what's playing at the movies in Lancaster County: Aug. 16 -22