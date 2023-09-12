Amusement Today, a monthly publication that covers the amusement park industry, honored two well-known central Pennsylvania attractions in its 2023 Golden Ticket Awards.

Dutch Wonderland was named the Best Family Theme Park in the World for the fourth year in a row. The park, located at 2239 Lincoln Highway East, is gearing up for the return of its seasonal Happy Hauntings event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Hersheypark also won a Golden Ticket Award for its coaster Wildcat’s Revenge, which was named the Best New Roller Coaster of 2023. The coaster is the first wood-and-steel hybrid coaster at Hersheypark, and opened to the public on June 2. The debut came 100 years following the first Wild Cat ride, which opened in 1923. Hersheypark’s Halloween event begins Friday.

For more information about Happy Hauntings and Hersheypark Halloween, click here.