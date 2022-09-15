Eighteen years ago Sunday in the big yellow barn on the grounds of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” played as Michael Long danced in the spotlight with his new bride, Jenn Coldren, at the wedding event of the century.

For decades, “Be My Baby” held the title of Best Song Ever in the too-soft heart of this grizzled journalist. The 1963 megahit features sassy girl-group diva Veronica “Ronnie” Bennett giving voice to the most urgent human desire, pleading “Love me” over the signature orchestral Wall of Sound produced by future husband (and even more-future convicted murderer) Phil Spector.

That song still fills my heart to the brim, and a little bit over.

Sadly, we lost Ronnie Spector earlier this year, and “Be My Baby” lost the title of Best Song Ever several years ago, overtaken by a more modern offering from the Songs That Make My Heart Explode playlist headlining my exercise iPod.

The 21-song playlist is narrow, reserved for songs that throb with the pulse of life. Recent additions include Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” Marcy Playground’s “Good Times” and Ben Rector’s “Living My Best Life,” which qualified for the list more quickly than most.

These songs have the power to transport, to transcend the everyday plodding and focus the mind and heart on things that matter. Since 2017, one song has done this more effectively and consistently than any other: Shakira’s “Try Everything.”

(Cue the laugh track.)

The Best Song Ever? Shakira? Really?

Retired LNP | LancasterOnline features editor and music writer Jon Ferguson is somewhere reading this column, shaking his head and grousing, “Not possible. The Kinks’ ‘Waterloo Sunset’ is the Best Song Ever. The guy is nuts.”

Perhaps.

Granted, this safe 3 minutes and 15 seconds of blood-pumping pop wouldn’t be the pick of The Critics, who would struggle mightily to find the song superlative in any way.

It is far from the Most Beautiful Song Ever. That indisputable honor belongs to the much more critic-friendly “Begluckt dar nun dich,” better known as “The Pilgrims’ Chorus” from Richard Wagner’s opera “Tannhauser.” (A lofty 12-minute churn of precision choral work, “The Pilgrims’ Chorus” cries out for a dark room with noise-canceling headphones or, better, an open field under a starry night sky beyond the reach of ambient light.)

“Try Everything” is no great technical achievement, either. Shakira, the Colombian superstar known as much for her swiveling hips as her musical chops, will never be mistaken for the Best Musical Artist Ever. (Beethoven, if you’re wondering.) She didn’t even write “Try Everything.” Sia (love her music) and the Norwegian songwriting team of Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, known in the recording business as Stargate, penned the tune specifically for the 2016 Disney film “Zootopia.”

Scholars of the Disneyverse will know it as the song playing on the MP3 player of country bunny Judy Hopps when she first sets foot in big-city Zootopia. Cute, kind little Judy is a rabbit among rhinos as she tries to prove she has what it takes to be a metro police officer. “Try Everything” is her fight song.

Consider the chorus:

I won’t give up

No, I won’t give in till I reach the end

And then I’ll start again

No, I won’t leave

I wanna try everything

I wanna try even though I could fail

The message is simple, but not syrup. Shakira, here, voices hope to an indifferent world, driving home a message of determination with a relentless punch of head-bobbing bass.

In the Long household, “Try Everything” has turned 2-mile walks into 4-mile runs and has administered spontaneous spinal adjustments during the rooming-rattling stompfests it inspires.

Which is to say, The Critics will gain no purchase here.

Rolling Stone? Allmusic.com? Pshaw. What do they know?

To quote Anton Ego, the reformed food critic in perhaps the Best Disney Movie Ever, “Ratatouille”:

“In many ways, the work of a critic is easy. We risk very little, yet enjoy a position over those who offer up their work and their selves to our judgment. We thrive on negative criticism, which is fun to write and to read. But the bitter truth we critics must face, is that in the grand scheme of things, the average piece of junk is probably more meaningful than our criticism designating it so.”

He’s so right, especially with respect to music.

A person who does nothing but listen to music for the duration of their 16 waking hours could take in maybe 200 to 300 songs a day. Weigh that against the tens of thousands of new songs Spotify registers every day, on top of the more than 80 million songs already in its catalog, and it becomes apparent that even the most enterprising music critic is deaf to more than 95% of the world’s music.

An accounting of credentials finds all critics lacking.

So pay no mind to their reviews. Ignore them.

Make bold, full-throated pronouncements about the things you love, and don’t give a second thought to the haters.

You, and only you, know the Best Song Ever.

Michael Long is deputy editor of LNP's Government Watchdog team. He welcomes email at mlong@lnpnews.com.