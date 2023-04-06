From a young man fighting for his right to dance to passengers fighting to survive a maritime disaster, and from soldier pen pals to a soldier torn apart by his passions, area theaters have a variety of stories to tell this month — for audiences of all ages.

Here’s a sampling of what’s opening, and continuing, on Lancaster County stages — and beyond — during the month of April.

Opening

— Anna and Sofia, two young women who work at a store together in Amish Country, decide to become pen pals for soldiers serving in the military at the beginning of the Gulf War of 1990.

For Anna, the Amish woman, it’s a chance to do something good for a fellow human being. For the non-Amish woman, Sofia, it’s a chance to find romance.

In the musical “Dear Soldier Boy,” the season opener for Bird-in-Hand Stage, a group of soldiers fall in love with both women through their letters, and all wind up going on leave at the same time to come visit them at the store.

“Dear Soldier Boy” opens tonight and runs through July 27 with 7 p.m. evening performances Tuesday to Saturday, and select 1 p.m. matinees. The show can be enjoyed with or without a meal.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Tickets can be ordered at bird-in-hand.com/stage. For more information, visit the website or call 717-768-1568.

— When Chicago teenager Ren McCormack is forced to move to a small rural town where dancing is outlawed, all heck breaks loose. “Footloose,” that is. To try to inject some dancing joy into the town, Ren must face down town bullies and the local minister, Shaw Moore, while keeping company with his daughter, Ariel.

The musical, based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon film starring Kevin Bacon, opens Friday and runs through May 20 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesdays through Sundays, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25 to $80 for a meal and the show and $22 to $55 for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— A few days after the 111th anniversary of the famous iceberg-collision sinking of a famous ocean liner, “Titanic” the musical sets sail at the Fulton Theatre.

The musical lets the passengers and crew of the doomed vessel tell their own stories as they settle into the voyage in the first act, and face the inevitable tragedy of the sinking in the second act.

Following two nights of previews on April 18 and 19, “Titanic” opens Thursday, April 20, and runs through May 21 at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $31 to $89.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will explore the nature of love and obsession when the Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical “Passion” opens April 27.

Based on a 19th-century novel and a 1981 Italian film, the musical tells the story of Giorgio — a soldier involved in an affair with a beautiful married woman. But when he is assigned to a provincial outpost in Italy, Giorgio meets a sickly, unattractive woman named Fosca, who becomes romantically obsessed with him. Giorgio must navigate relationships with these two women in the musical, the book for which was written by Franklin & Marshall College alumnus James Lapine.

The show runs through May 13.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There’s a 7:30 additional performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, May 13.

Tickets are $35 to $54.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, in Grater Memorial Park. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— There’s more Sondheim on the theater menu as Susquehanna Stage in Marietta presents “Putting it Together,” a musical revue of the prolific Broadway composer’s music. In the show, two couples reflect on the complexities of modern relationships as they sing songs from such Sondheim shows as “Follies,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Assassins.” There are also selections from the film “Dick Tracy,” for which Sondheim wrote original songs.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $25.

Susquehanna Stage is at 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For information, visit susquehannastage.com or call 717-426-1277.

— The Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater opened an updated version of its “Jukebox Jive” show on Wednesday, featuring music from the 1950s through the ’80s. In addition to the vocalists, the show includes magic, comedy, variety acts and new technological elements.

Tickets are $34.95 to $64.95 with a meal, or $19.95 to $39.95 for the show only (no charge for children up to age 3).

The show runs at 3 p.m. most Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 21 at the dinner theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise.

For tickets, performance times and menus, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— Long-haired hippies, living the bohemian life in New York City during the sexual revolution, are rebelling against their conservative parents and threat of being drafted into the Vietnam War.

The 1960s musical “Hair,” presented by Lindsay Bretz-Morgan, will bring the “Age of Aquarius” to Mickey’s Black Box theater, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. The show deals with mature themes.

Tickets are $30 to $40 in advance and $35 to $45 on the day of the show. For tickets and information, visit mickeysblackbox.com or call 717-723-8463.

Note that Mickey’s Black Box is a cashless venue.

One night only

— Senior musical theater students of Lancaster Bible College will present an evening performance showcasing their “four years of life and learning” at the college.

The “LBC Musical Theater Senior Showcase” is at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the Good Shepherd Chapel of the college, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster.

The show is free, but you can reserve tickets at lbc.edu/events.

Opening for young audiences and families

— Simba, a young African lion, must make a journey of self-discovery with his comedic animals friends, and come to terms with his destiny as a future ruler of his late father’s kingdom, in “The Lion King Jr.” A production of this beloved musical, based on the 1994 film and the 1997 Tony-winning Broadway show with music by Elton John and Tim Rice, runs April 14 to 16 at Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland.

The musical is presented by young performers, ages 10 to 18.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Tickets are $12 to $25. Visit cavod.org or call 717-354-3355.

— Young Grace Campbell is frustrated to learn there has never been a female president. She decides to run for office, inspiring a school election that’s filled with campaigning, pep rallies and the lighter side of politics.

“Grace for President,” based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, is part of the children’s series of shows at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. It runs April 21 to May 13, with mostly Tuesday, Friday and Saturday performances at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., with lunch available before the show.

Tickets are $19 for the show only, and $22 with lunch. Visit dutchapple.com.

— The story of Robin Hood gets a modern twist in “The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood,” running April 29 to May 20 at the Fulton Theatre.

This new musical adaptation for children and their families is written by frequent Fulton performer Randall Frizado. Robin is technologically challenged as he and his band of merry people go about the business of robbing from the rich and giving to the poor. They must take on a spoiled Prince, who only cares about his YouTube followers.

Performances are at 11 a.m. Saturdays, and tickets are $11 to $21. Visit thefulton.org.

— Millersville University’s Family Fun Fest presents the play “Zooom,” with Australia’s Patch Theatre, Saturday April 15.

Inspired by the popular children’s book, “Harold and The Purple Crayon,” the play finds a child alone in a bedroom, unable to sleep and curious to understand. The technologically enhanced production is filled with whimsy, original music, lasers and projections.

The show is at 1 p.m. at the Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville. Tickets are $7 to $12. Visit artsmu.com for tickets and information.

— Another form of family-friendly entertainment returns to Bird-in-Hand Stage with “Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless,” a new show featuring the musical parodies, ventriloquism and comedy of popular performer Ryan Bomgardner.

The show opens Friday and runs until Oct. 28. Performances are mostly Thursdays through Saturdays with a mix of evening and matinee shows. Tickets are $15 to $32 for the show only or $27 to $57 with a meal.

For tickets, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage.

Continuing

—A middle-aged couple and a younger couple — two college professors and their wives — gather for a booze-soaked night of truth-telling, truth-hiding, cruel barbs and the nursing of grudges in Edward Albee’s contemporary classic play, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

The play, part of the Fulton’s Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, continues through April 16 in the Tell Studio Theatre, upstairs at the Fulton. Tickets are $41 to $51. Visit thefulton.org.

— Christopher Boone, 15, is great at math but has a hard time figuring out people. He must solve the mystery of the murder of his neighbor’s dog, while deciphering his own mysterious family dynamics, in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” The play, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, is being performed by the Millersville University Theatre.

The play continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Rafters Theatre in MU’s Dutcher Hall, 30 Ganser Loop, Millersville.

Tickets are $10, and advance online reservations are recommended, at lanc.news/CuriousTickets.

— The Greek myths of both Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone are backed by a lush, contemporary Broadway score in “Hadestown.” The Broadway tour of this Tony-winning musical continues tonight through Sunday at Hershey Theatre.

The god Hermes narrates the action, which alternates between an Earth that’s represented with a New Orleans-style set and an industrial hellscape in the underworld.

Remaining shows are at 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $57 to $102.

The Hershey Theatre is at 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey. Tickets are available by visiting hersheyentertainment.com or Ticketmaster.com.

— The story of a towering figure in the Old Testament continues at Sight & Sound Theatres in the venue’s latest epic musical, “Moses,” continuing through Oct. 7. The show traces Moses’ life from being set adrift in a basket on the Nile River as a baby to receiving the Ten Commandments.

The show runs most Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 7, with shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 3 and 7 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sight & Sound Theatres is at 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. Tickets are $74 to $89 for adults and $39 for children.

For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a family-friendly variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, continues through Oct. 28 at the Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds such as Atlantis and Neverland.

Performances are at 7 p.m. most Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. matinees Tuesday and Thursdays.

Tickets are $34.95 to $64.95 with a meal or $19.95 to $39.95 for the show only (no charge for children up to age 3). Visit magicandwondershow.com.

— As a showboat sets sail for New Orleans in 1878, an era of economic expansion and technical advances, the voyage’s host turns up dead. This sets in motion “The Floating Theater: A Gilded Age Murder Mystery” — the dinner theater production that's continuing through April 30 at Mount Hope Estate & Winery.

While you enjoy a four-course meal, you’ll have to help figure out whether someone on your voyage is a murderer.

The murderous melodrama runs on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays through April 30. Tickets are $59.95 and available at parenfaire.com/murdermystery.

Mount Hope is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, off Route 72, north of Manheim.