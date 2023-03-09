Take a groovy journey alongside reimagined versions of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as Dorothy tries to find her way home from Oz.

"The Wiz" recently debuted at the Fulton Theatre, leading with an all-Black cast.

The production is a celebration of Black culture in the 1970s. It's colorful and optimistic, joyful even when the characters are in peril.

It'll feel familiar, yet different, to those who know "The Wizard of Oz," starring Judy Garland. It's because "The Wiz" and "The Wizard of Oz" are both based on the same source material, L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

The Fulton Theatre's production, directed by E. Faye Butler, features top-notch performances, colorful set designs and thoughtful costumes.

For Chicago-native Kelvin Roston Jr., cast as The Wiz, his role in the production was a long time coming.

Want more theater coverage sent to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

Roston watched the movie adaptation of "The Wiz" when he was young. The 1978 movie featured Diana Ross (Dorothy), Michael Jackson (Scarecrow), Nipsey Russell (Tin Man), Ted Ross (Lion) and Richard Pryor (The Wiz).

"I was barely born when (the movie) came out, but it was one of those things you grew up with," Roston, 44, says.

Prior to performing in the Fulton's show, he watched his wife, actor Alexis J. Roston, star as Addaperle at the Theatre at the Center in Indiana. The two help each other with auditions and keep each other accountable, Roston says.

"'The Wiz' is kind of an iconic show," Roston says. He was both excited and nervous to be cast as The Wiz.

Roston didn't want to be the next Richard Pryor or Andre De Shields; he wanted to put his own spin on things and embrace being The Wiz while still maintaining the role's integrity.

"There's a reason that they hired me, so there has to be some of me in there," Roston says.

Glamorous costumes

One of the first things audiences will notice about "The Wiz" are its elaborate, high-fashion-inspired costumes.

The first reveal of The Wiz shows Roston in a glamorous, sparkly green suit, fit for the ruler of Oz.

"You walk differently in platform shoes than you do in the tennis shoes you're rehearsing in all the time," Roston says. "You put on the cape and it makes you feel real. For me, it is that last ingredient. And then you put on the wig and goggles and you're like, I just disappeared — and the Wiz has appeared."

Everything about the costumes, from the concepts to the colors, to the fit and style, is all intentional.

Chicago-native costume designer Ryan Moller had about four months to conceptualize every costume for "The Wiz." He's used to the Fulton's glamorous shows, as he served as the costume designer for productions like "Beauty and the Beast," "Kinky Boots" and "Treasure Island," among others.

But, this one was challenging, both with the subject matter and time constraints. Typically, Moller says he has between six and eight months of lead time.

Immediately, Moller researched and dove into the world of 1970s Black culture using newspaper articles and Pinterest, as well as many other means.

"I'm a white boy from the Midwest," says Moller, 43. "I am not a New York 1970s African American. So I had a slight disadvantage coming into it, as this is not my culture."

It was a collaborative effort between Moller and director Butler to come up with unique outfits that were sensitive to the time period.

It's important for costumes to be inspired, Moller says.

"I always try and give the actor a little more information about their character that maybe they didn't think about, or give them something to think about that might be important," Moller says.

Every character in the Emerald City is based on a notable person from the 1970s, like Donna Summers, Stevie Wonder, JJ Evans, Diana Ross, Nina Simone and many others.

"It's like a, 'if you know, you know' situation," Moller says. "Everything in the show is derivative of something else."

Dorothy's costume is a conglomeration of ideas. Moller had a piece of fabric from the '70s that resembled gingham. He had the fabric reprinted specifically to make Dorothy's dress.

"It references Judy Garland just enough that anyone who was not familiar with 'The Wiz' will be comfortable with who they're looking at," Moller says.

Scarecrow is dressed in an outfit made entirely of jeans and patches, a nod to the fashion scene in Harlem.

Tin Man is made from junk, like coffee cans and license plates.

"What does the tin smith in Oz look like? Is he actually a tin smith or is he a garbage man?" Moller says, referencing New York City's 1968 garbage strike, when thousands of sanitation workers demanded higher wages and benefits.

The Lion's costume was inspired by a leather suit in a fashion catalog, though Moller adapted it to make it corduroy. Moller says he wanted to make sure the Lion didn't look like he was wearing a fur suit.

For a show with plenty of magic and mysticism, some costume choices were rooted in reality, too.

After The Wiz is exposed as being a normal guy without magic powers, Roston sports a pair of pajamas with bunny slippers. He's also wearing a du rag.

"He's comfortable, so he's gonna wear his bunny slippers and du rag. I laugh, but it's real. I wouldn't have thought of it, but it makes all the sense in the world," Roston says. "People who notice (the details) and know, will know."

"The Wiz" continues at the Fulton Theatre through March 26. For more information, visit thefulton.org.

MORE: 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend, from improv shows to a '70s dance party

MORE: Sight & Sound's next major production is 'Moses': Here's what you need to know before you go

MORE: 6 March concerts in, near Lancaster County to check out, from Oak Ridge Boys to Wood Brothers