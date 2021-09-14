The funeral for Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire,” will happen in Harrisburg.

Hooper Memorial Home is handling Williams’ services, which will be hosted by St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Harrisburg, PennLive reports. The services are private and open to Williams’ family and friends.

Williams frequented the city in Dauphin County to visit his mother Paula-Thompson Williams, PennLive reports. Williams, 54, died in his original hometown, Brooklyn, last week. His cause of death has not been released.

“He came to Harrisburg as often as he could,” funeral home manager Johnathan Branam told PennLive. “He loved his mama. And he was a man of the community. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.”

He is survived by his mother, partner Goli Samii, three children, four sisters and three brothers.

Over the past few decades, Williams attended charitable events, spoke at school assemblies and appeared in the 2005 short film “Guile” created by Harrisburg filmmakers. Williams could also be found at shops and events in the city, including Harrisburg’s first African-American film festival in 2019.

One of Harrisburg’s other local celebrities, Chris Franklin, of the Harlem Globetrotters, teamed up with Williams in 2018 to hand out holiday turkeys.

Williams occasionally worked with Otto Banks, Harrisburg’s new economic development director, during his time as a city councilman. He shared his experiences growing up in the New York City public school system with students at William Penn, according to PennLive.

Williams also often made time to have conversations and take selfies with the locals, according to the report. He even invited two city police officers to accompany him on “The Wire’ set in Baltimore for the Season 4 finale.

Williams was featured in several films including “RoboCop,” “The Purge: Anarchy,” “Ghostbusters,” and the Oscar winning “12 Years a Slave. Before his death, he worked with Vice playing the part of an investigative journalist and as executive producer for a documentary titled “Black Market.” The production, which analyzes illegal markets in the world, anticipated a release date for its second season next year.