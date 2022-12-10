It ended how you might hope a family-run business of seven decades should – with full voices for singing and wide arms for embracing.

The Village Night Club, 205 N. Christian St., ended a storied run in Lancaster city on Saturday night, coinciding with the city-wide “Santa Stumble.” For much of the night, the room was packed shoulder to shoulder with all manner of Santa Clauses, elves and various off the rack holiday creatures from Party City. With a packed dance floor, many Village veterans held the wall in the back, near the pool table and the poster of the club’s many illustrious visitors over the years.

“I’ve been coming here since the ‘70s,” said Robert Nickels of Lancaster. “It’s changed a lot – there was a kitchen right back here where we’re standing, they would make hamburgers – but it’s still the same, too.”

The line to the entrance stretched around and onto the sidewalk of Chestnut Street for several hours, with many braving the cold temperatures to say that they visited a Lancaster landmark one last time.

“I was hoping someone would buy it,” said Kevin Fenk, visiting the club for only his second, and final time. “I think it’s pretty cool that they managed to stay open for so long.”

Longtime co-owners Maria Georgallis and Helen Hazatones could be seen dutifully cleaning up half-filled cups and crunched cans, while general manager George Soukas ran back and forth with small containers of cash from the bar to the office.

“I’m looking for ones, there’s not enough!” Soukas said in passing, with equal parts worry and joy.

GHOSTS OF GOOD TIMES PAST

The weeklong goodbye began the previous Saturday night at the final “High Fever” dance party, which has been held at the Village since late 2015. (It will move to QSB.) With the evening's theme designated as “Noir,” attendees dutifully decked out in all-black attire. While it served as its own goodbye to the club, the atmosphere was far from somber.

One onstage display elicited a bigger eruption of applause than any drag performance that I’ve seen in High Fever’s illustrious run thus far – Ezequiel Mattos proposing to his boyfriend, High Fever MC and performer Kahmor Vixenn. Watching the happy proposal and seeing the sea of people who had just been throwing dollar bills to performers now tearing up at a display of true love was a reminder of what a club with real history can mean to people. The ghosts of good times passed are so caked into the custom-built light-up dancefloor that it’s no wonder that it, too, will be heading for the rubble pile, along with most of the club. How could you possibly resurrect these pieces by themselves somewhere else? The sale to real estate investment firm AUA Real Estate Partners is set to be finalized on Friday, Dec. 16.

“It's sad, very sad,” Soukas said, sitting with Georgallis and Hazatones in the Village back office. “Difficult, even, to a certain degree. I've seen so many things happen over the years, the 50 that I've been here. Watching people change, watching generations come in and out and having grandparents say, 'These are my children,' and the children bringing their children. 'This is where your father and I met...'

Georgallis perks up, and smiles.

"Half of Lancaster met here!" Georgallis said.

The trio laments the decline in live music at the club. At its peak, bands would play from Monday or Tuesday straight through Saturday to roaring crowds. Soukas blames the rise of casinos in the area poaching talent that would formerly play at the club, and the emergence of hip-hop killing off cover bands that would also make up much of the club’s schedule in previous decades. Nevertheless, regular events for different crowds would remain on The Village’s calendar until the end – High Fever, for the ever-burgeoning LGBTQ crowd in Lancaster, Sanctuary ‘80s and ‘90s New Wave and Alternative Night for the cool kids, College Night on Wednesdays for … well, those looking to get wasted on a Wednesday.

“Friday nights were basically a singles night, and Saturday was couples' night,” Soukas explains. “It was strange to see it, but that's how it worked out 90% of the time.”

"...JUST TAKING IT ALL IN”

For those that have been visiting for years, it's clear that part of the appeal of The Village is its relatively unchanged layout, a perfect theater for a nostalgia show of the mind.

Chris Hartley, who worked at the venue from 1987 to 1990, said that nothing particular marked his time there as an employee. Just a job, he said. Nevertheless, something pulled him in enough to brave the many hundreds who passed through the door on Saturday night.

“I’m just taking it all in,” Hartley said, standing by the exit.

Early in the evening, security made a valiant attempt to keep patrons from dancing on the stage, even deploying a screen to show music videos. However, after DJ Paul played one too many bangers, namely “Come On Eileen” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” roughly two dozen people made sure that the stage was properly danced upon continuously before closing. When asked, bartenders told me that last call would, essentially, be whenever they ran out of alcohol.

At 12:22 a.m., I watched a security guard whisper something to DJ Paul, and then that was that – Last Call was called, and those left standing gyrated to Outkast’s eternal “Hey Ya!” With one final spin of Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas Is You", the lights came up, and the floor was revealed to be littered with nothing but straws, glitter and faded memories.

Soukas stood by the door, greeting guests for the last time. He spotted me, and I came over to congratulate him on a wonderful final night.

"When you write something, make sure you say that we thank everybody,” he said, taking a moment to think. “...there’s so many people to thank...” It’s not just the management that makes a club run successfully for 70 years. It’s not necessarily the entertainment or steady clientele, either. Facilitating and nurturing a welcoming environment over many decades ultimately is a group effort.

When it comes down to it, it takes – and took - a Village.