A quartet of Brazilian musicians, a Grammy Award-winning vocal group and a Steinway pianist will visit Lancaster in coming months.

The Trust Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2023-2024 Arts and Culture season, comprised of 11 performances from October to May. A free launch event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15. The Trust, 37 N. Market St.

Ticket sale dates vary for each performance and can be found online at lbc.vbotickets.com.

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.: Alejandro Brittes Quartet. A Brazilian-based quartet, this musical group presents traditional Argentinian music infused with European style using an accordion, flute, seven-stringed guitar and contrabass. $32-$36.

Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Tianxu An. This pianist known for being "beyond his years in maturity" will perform selections including Chopin Fantasie Op. 49 and Schumann Sonata No. 1, Op.11. $28-$32.

Oct. 29, 3 p.m.: Soul Sanctuary. Soprano Maria Clar and Pianist Maria Thompson Corley will be accompanied by guest cellist Sara Male in a religious musical performance. $19-$23.

Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Chanticleer. This male vocal ensemble has received a Grammy Award and will present a holiday performance at The Trust. $68-$76.

Nov. 25 to Dec. 16, varying times: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe. Two actors provide a 45-minute glimpse into the wardrobe from the classic C. S. Lewis tale. $12-$18.

Jan. 13-14, varying times: The Trust Dance Festival. Local choreographers will hold masterclasses followed by performances. $15-$20.

Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m., Mar. 2, 3 p.m.: "The Gospel of Mark." Piercing Word presents a one-man performance of a word-for-word retelling of the Gospel of Mark.

Mar. 12, 7:30 p.m.: Samantha Hankey. This mezzo soprano will perform opera selections by Strauss, Bizet and Debussy. $32-$36.

Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m.: Tanya Gabrielian. Gabrielian will deliver a "gripping performance" on the piano in conjunction with the Lancaster International Piano Festival Concert. $32-$36.

Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Apollo5. All the way from the U.K., this vocal ensemble of five will sing various selections. $38-$46.

May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Elaris Duo With Xun Pan. A violinist and cellist duo will be joined by Steinway pianist Xun Pan in a performance of the Mendelssohn Piano Tri No. 1 in D Minor and Brahms Piano Trio No. 1 in B. $28-$32.