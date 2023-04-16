The recipe for making the upcoming opera, “Bon Appetit!,” about a Julia Child cooking show, is a bit like baking a new cake. You need quality ingredients, instructions, someone to make it and those who are willing to try the finished product to see if they like it.

Scott Drackley, founder and artistic director of Penn Square Music Festival, is producing the 20-minute, one-person opera in Lancaster on April 21-23 to tempt a new audience. He’s hoping people’s love of food and Child’s popularity will encourage people to try a taste of opera.

The first ingredient Drackley needed to make the opera was a singer to play Julia Child, the personable, television star of the popular cooking show, “The French Chef.” Airing from 1963 to 1972, the show made French cooking accessible to the American home cook.

The musical role went to mezzo-soprano, Kate Jackman, from Virginia. Not only is she an accomplished vocalist, she grew up watching old PBS specials, including Julia Child’s cooking shows, when she visited her grandparents.

“I loved watching her cooking shows since I was a child,” Jackman says. “And now I’m nearly 6 feet tall. (Child was 6 feet, 2 inches.) And I think food is just about the best thing in the whole world. So, it feels kind of like it (the opera) was made for me to sing.”

Jackman has studied opera since 2004 and commonly performs in more serious roles, including classic shows, such as “Aida,” “Carmen” and “The Crucible.” The opportunity to take a lighthearted, entertaining role that she can help shape was appealing.

“You know, Julia Child. How could you possibly pass that up?” says Jackman, about the role. “She’s so real. She loves everything about cooking (and) is a little campy. It lends itself beautifully to opera because she’s already over the top in everything that she does.”

IF YOU GO What: “Bon Appetit!” When: 7:30 p.m. April 21; 3 p.m. April 22 and 23. Where: Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Cost: $30. More info: pennsquaremusicfestival.com.

During the show, Jackman will make a decadent chocolate cake, Le Gâteau au Chocolat l’Éminence Brune, while singing the instructions. The musical score, written by American composer Lee Hoiby was one that Jackman already knew because she has always wanted to perform it. Pianist Debbie Ronning will accompany her.

After choosing the right singer, Drackley needed to create the set — a 1960s kitchen. The demonstration kitchen in the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, was a good place to start. Add in an old-fashioned mixer from a thrift shop and an electric portable range. Find clothing for the time period at Millersville University’s costume shop.

Then mix all the ingredients together until creamy, or in other words, rehearse and rehearse until the show goes smoothly.

“It’s about repetition,” says Jackman, who started rehearsal on Monday, April 10. Mixing the vocal and the action, which is fast, is the challenge. In one scene she needs to whisk egg whites, counting as she does. The whites are supposed to become so stiff, they will not fall out when she turns the bowl upside down.

But if they do fall out, Jackman is not too concerned. “Julia Child had stuff like that happen on her show all the time. And she would just laugh it off and say, ‘Well, that happens sometimes.’ And then reach underneath the counter for something else. If it happens, it happens. And that’s the beauty of live theater.”

Meanwhile on the director side of the practice, Drackley is setting up for the show by carefully plotting where all the cooking supplies will be located. When Jackman is reaching for ingredients, she needs to know they will be there. When she wants to get rid of a bowl, a stagehand under the table will take it from her.

When the opera is finished, the only thing left to do is to serve the cake. Lancaster County Career and Technology Center’s pastry arts program is donating sheet cakes, using Child’s recipe, to serve everyone who attends, even those who are gluten free.

“So we’re making it into a performance of eating — all about eating,” Drackley says. He’s even adding an appetizer of local singers, Matt Mangus, Analiese Rendon, Elsa Rogers and Abigail Martin, who will start the one-hour event with lighthearted songs about food.

“It’s something that people will really relate to and have a good time,” he said. “There’s nothing deep about this. Let’s have a good time. Let’s talk about food. Let’s hear some wonderful singing. And then you have a piece of cake.”