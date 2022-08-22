If you're a true crime fanatic and you're looking for something to watch that has a tie-in to Lancaster County, look no further than "The Staircase" on HBO Max.

The mini series, based on a true story, follows crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette).

The real-life Kathleen Peterson was a 1971 graduate of McCaskey High School. She was found at the bottom of a staircase in the Petersons' North Carolina mansion, lying in a pool of blood, in 2001, according to past coverage from LNP|LancasterOnline.

Kathleen was found with gashes in her head, which was inconsistent with Michael's story that presumed she fell down the steps. It launched an investigation focused on Michael as someone who very well may have murdered his wife.

"The Staircase" features eight hour-long episodes chronicling Kathleen's death, the surrounding court cases and the dark forces at play.

Director Antonio Campos, known for films like "Afterschool" and "The Devil All the Time" first started working on this mini series in 2008, as he was interested in how complex the investigation was.

The series is positively received, earning a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 on Metacritic. All episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.