There must have been 100 different children’s cartoons that cycled through television in the 1990s and early 2000s, but few were as endlessly endearing and honest to its young audience as “Hey Arnold!”

Set in a fictional city inspired in part by Brooklyn and the Pacific Northwest, the show revolves around Arnold, a kid with a football-shaped head who essentially acts as an entry point to explore the strange lives of other people in his neighborhood. As can be expected, there are plenty of adventures involving urban legends and silly childhood – and adult – dilemmas that unfold.

But there’s also an element of sadness to the show. Every character has some hidden self-doubt or dysfunctional family dynamic, if not both. Traditional nuclear families are almost entirely absent from the lives of the children in Arnold’s friend group.

Arnold himself essentially grew up without his parents, who disappeared on a humanitarian aid mission in a desperate foreign country when he was an infant. His primary bully and secret admirer, Helga, lives with an uncaring father who can’t remember her name and a mother who is presented as, though not explicitly shown to be, alcoholic.

Other neighborhood children don’t seem to have much happier lives. The excessively polite and seemingly perfect Lila lives in a humble, run-down residence with a father struggling to find work and a mysteriously absent mother. Another kid, Lorenzo, comes from a wealthy family but never has time to enjoy simple childhood activities with the others because of his demanding schedule.

Arnold’s best friend Gerald is one of the few children who lives in a relatively stable household environment, with both parents present and apparently holding steady work. And even so, he has typical annoyances with his family that plenty of children can resonate with.

It’s an authentic show, and one that kids from almost any upbringing can see themselves in and subsequently draw lessons from.

Through it all there’s Arnold, whose seemingly boundless kindness is always present to remind his friends that there are better ways of handling things. There isn’t a problem in the world that he believes can’t be improved with honesty, a bit of compassion and taking the time to understand other people’s struggles.

That isn’t to say that Arnold goes around fixing other people’s lives. The deeper problems don’t go away, but they can be made a bit more tolerable.

As the show’s creator Craig Bartlett told Vox in 2016, typical “Hey Arnold!” episodes “end with Arnold having helped somebody … slightly.”

“Arnold’s a good kid, and he means a lot to all these people, but he’s not fixing anyone,” Bartlett said. “That truth really resonated with us. Life is a little disappointing, and you don’t always get what you want.”

Through Arnold, we explore the lives of the kids and adults around him and learn that they just regular people trying to get by and coping in their own ways.

Even neighborhood outcasts are given reasons for how they came to be. Why do some people act strangely? As Arnold learns, it’s often because they’re dealing with things just like everyone else.

One such character, “Pigeon Man,” came to love birds after becoming distrustful of people who endlessly mocked him as a child. Though misunderstood by the neighborhood kids for his weirdness, we learn that Pigeon Man and Arnold share much in common, including a love for pizza. He even attended Arnold’s school years earlier.

As it turns out, Pigeon Man isn’t so strange after all.

Another character, a bully known as “Stoop Kid,” we learn was abandoned by his biological parents and came to fear leaving his adopted home, eventually deciding he would never leave the stoop in front of his residence. Stoop Kid has a soft side he’s trying to mask, we learn. He’s shown at one point struggling to read a children’s book on his own, later telling Arnold he had to teach himself how to read.

All of that adds up to a show that offers a surprising amount of depth to its characters, especially when compared with other children’s cartoons. If there’s one thing “Hey Arnold!” stresses, it’s that everyone is struggling with something, even if it can’t be seen, and has to find a way to muddle through it all. Just like real life.

And despite that, the show somehow never stops being funny or endlessly entertaining. That’s because Arnold rarely loses his optimism through it all. He’s an endearing presence, offering a voice of reason to his friends and helping them learn a bit about themselves and life.

Sometimes people need a reminder that just because things are bad doesn’t mean that they can’t be made better.

