Science, poetry, light and death all get mixed together when you’re looking up at a night sky full of stars.

“When you look out at the stars,” says Al Ryan, director of the Ryan Observatory at Muddy Run in Holtwood, “all the things that you know and everything that you are – from your own body to the ground you’re walking on – are all a result of old stars that have died and have coalesced and formed into things like planets, like the Earth we’re on.”

Basically, when stargazers look into the curved mirrors of a telescope and out into space they are, in a way, looking at themselves.

Ryan, 71, of Montgomery County, put it another way:

“It kind of brings people back together with the cosmos that they’re a part of.”

Awe, amazement and wonder are all familiar feelings to the stargazers who, on clear nights, gather at the Ryan Observatory at Muddy Run and witness the Milky Way, rings of Saturn or moons orbiting Jupiter on one of the three high-powered telescopes there. During special events and monthly open house nights, people can view space through the telescopes directly or via images from the telescopes that are projected onto the observatory's 24-foot screen facing the amphitheater.

The observatory officially opened in 2017, and though it brings objects from across the universe into light, its opening came from a dark time for the Ryan family.

In Sept. 22, 2020, it was dedicated to Al and Barbara Ryan’s daughter, Layla Suzanne Ryan, who passed away after a long illness in 2006. She was a 24-year-old astrophysics student at the University of Illinois.

“She was interested in bringing science to younger people and getting them interested,” says Ryan.

In fact, it was Layla who first suggested that the site, which was a former helipad, would be a great location for an observatory.

The mission of the Ryan Observatory at Muddy Ryan is focused on Layla’s goal of bringing science to the community. The observatory, a Constellation Energy Generation property, is dedicated to bringing S.T.E.A.M. outreach programs by the Rittenhouse Astronomical Society to the public with its free monthly open house events that combine speakers from NASA and other scientific organizations with artists and musicians. The observatory even has its own poet laureate, Scott Edward Anderson.

Ryan grew up in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and recalls taking an early interest in astronomy as he watched rockets take off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Later, he began building his own telescopes. When he had children he built a telescope in the family’s backyard.

After Layla’s death, Ryan returned to astronomy - an interest he and Layla shared - to help get him through the dark and painful experience.

Before he retired, Ryan was working for the Exelon Corporation - an energy company that previously owned the site at Muddy Run before Constellation took over. He worked with the company to get the observatory and community outreach project underway. Barbara Ryan provided landscape design consultation for the project, which she notes is a perfect location, not only because of the topography and beautiful natural setting, but because of Muddy Run’s unique combination of proximity to major metropolitan areas and the fact that it has the darkest sky in southeastern Pennsylvania, according to sky charts.

The observatory is not only generating general interest in astronomy in and around Lancaster County but, with the help of dedicated local amateur astronomers, it’s also contributing key research and observation to the scientific community.

In April of 2021, local amateur astronomers at the Ryan Observatory volunteered to help professional astronomers measure a moon (named Hi’iaka) orbiting a small asteroid called Haumea which was beyond Neptune - about 5 billion miles away. The citizen scientists using a telescope at the Ryan Observatory (one of 18 in the country participating in the project) used a technique called occultation.

Basically, occultation occurs when an object passes between a line of sight and a star. Light from the star becomes obscured and sometimes blocked completely (think of an eclipse). Astronomers gathered light curve readings from the star that was occulted by the moon of the asteroid and measured the changes in light to help determine the size of the moon.

One of the amateur astronomers who participated in the occultation project, Ryan notes, had only recently gotten involved with astronomy.

That’s sort of the point of the observatory. It’s a place that inspires wonder and awe, and allows anyone to peer through a telescope and discover the universe.

“We really want the public to know that this is an open facility,” says Ryan. “We really would encourage people who are at all interested to come out and become a part of it and enjoy doing a little science.”

Summer 2023 Open House events

The Ryan Observatory at Muddy Run hosts open house and stargazing events the second Saturday night of the month from April through December. Summer open house and stargazing events are: June 10, July 8, Aug.12 and Sept. 9. Visit ryanobservatory.com/upcoming-events for times, details and additional event announcements.

Call 717-284-5856 or visit ryanobservatory.com to inquire about public tours, rates and to find out about volunteer opportunities.

