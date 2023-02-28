Nearly a year to the day since their last appearance in the area, the Legendary Roots Crew is returning to Harrisburg this summer.

Harrisburg University Presents is bringing back one of Pennsylvania's most noteworthy musical exports on Saturday, July 29, at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $110 for Pit tickets that come with access to a private bar.

While most of the world knows The Roots as the musical accompaniment to "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the group has spent decades cementing themselves as one of the best hip-hop groups of all time. Spearheaded by drummer Questlove and head MC Black Thought since 1987, The Roots have played the world over and collaborated with dozens of musical greats.

For more information on this and other HU Presents concerts, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu.