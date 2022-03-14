For better or worse, actor Greg Sestero has lived in “The Room” for nearly two decades now.

Released in 2003, “The Room” was written and directed by filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, and after a few short years of anonymity, exploded in popularity as a “so bad it’s good” midnight movie. Much of the film’s continued success in the zeitgeist is thanks to Sestero, the formerly reluctant star of the film who went on to author a book about its creation, “The Disaster Artist,” which itself was turned into a film in 2017.

Both Sestero and “The Room” will come to Penn Cinema, between Lancaster and Lititz, on Friday, March 18. Sestero will introduce the film and conduct a live Q&A with the audience.

“I always am fascinated and always enjoy meeting people and talking with them and answering their questions, because as a fellow movie lover, we share that in common,” Sestero says by phone from Indiana, where he is attending a film convention.

IF YOU GO What: Screening of “The Room” featuring a live Q&A with star Mark Sestero When: 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18 Where: Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz Price: $24 More info: penncinema.com

While in Indiana, Sestero says, he made a pilgrimage to Fairmount to visit the gravesite of James Dean. As anyone who has read “The Disaster Artist” knows, this is fitting, as not only was James Dean one of the first mutual loves Sestero shared with Wiseau, but also because Wiseau would then quote one of Dean’s “Rebel Without a Cause” lines and turn it into one of the most enduring lines from “The Room” — “You’re tearing me apart, Lisa!”

“It's crazy that it's been 20 years,” Sestero says. “I was just talking to a friend about, like, what is it about a movie that makes people want to keep seeing it and talking about it for 20 years? I guess it comes down, well, sort of like James Dean — it's the mystique. James Dean died almost 70 years ago, but young people still show up, and there's a fascination because there's so many unanswered questions. I think some of us see ourselves in the characters or that value of wanting to introduce it to new people.”

While he appreciates the film’slasting legacy, Sestero’s focus in the last few years is creating films of his own. In 2017, Sestero wrote and produced a reunion vehicle for himself and Wiseau, the two-part thriller “Best F(r)iends.” Later this year, Sestero will make his directorial debut with the horror film “Miracle Valley.” In a Wiseau-style move, Sestero also wrote and will act in the movie.

Attendees to “The Room” event will get to see an exclusive trailer for “Miracle Valley.”

Other than tracking down a DVD or Blu-ray copy, the March 18 screening will be the easiest way for fans to see “The Room,” which is not currently on any streaming services. However, when asked if the film’s relative unavailability ultimately helps its cult status, Sestero agrees.

“Hopefully at some point it does (get added to a streaming service), but I do think the movie is best experienced with a crowd in a theater,” Sestero says. “I think it's best that it hasn't been streaming, because there's not an experience quite like it.”

Much like “Rocky Horror Picture Show” before it, generations of people have now found something in “The Room” to cling on to, whether it be its endlessly quotable script, bizarre filming choices or the overall extraterrestrial vibe the film maintains for its full 90-minute runtime. Whatever the reason, Sestero will be hearing some variation of the ubiquitous “Oh, hi Mark!” greeting for years to come.

“The young people (element) is fascinating to me,” Sestero says. “I was in New Zealand a few years back (for a screening) and there were 11-year-olds and 12-year-olds that came to the show and had the 'Hi Mark!' shirts ... it's always surprising to me, I never take it for granted. I think when you do a movie you don't think anyone is ever going to see and then have it live on around the world, there's a fascination on my end along with, I imagine, the people watching it."