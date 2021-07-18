It’s around 11 a.m. when Logan Hull sets up her pop-up event at Hands-On House Children’s Museum.

Today, the topic is colors. As the pop-up coordinator is setting up the activity, children begin to gather around her mobile cart. They take a keyring with three tiles — one red, one yellow and one blue — as Hull prepares to teach them about primary colors.

These new, mini, pop-up style lessons range from colors, to fossils and optical illusions with a goal of providing engaging, interesting and additional opportunities at the children’s museum in Manheim Township.

“I love watching the kids’ faces when they learn new things,” she says. “Their eyes light up and they smile. … They might not even realize that they’re learning.”

The pop-up lessons are one of several new additions at Hands-On House in Maheim Township. In the height of the pandemic, museum directors and staff were tasked with what seemed like an impossible riddle — making the activities at the Hands-On House COVID-19-friendly. The pivot proved to be permanent; the museum replaced 85% of its attractions and revitalized its outdoor space, marking lasting change that was sparked by necessary ingenuity.

Rebranding and replacing

With a namesake like Hands-On House, Bland says that adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult. Prior to the pandemic, Hands-On House surveyed its members and asked what they wanted to see at the museum.

“We got a lot of responses …we knew they wanted to see more classes, more STEM, more art,” Bland says.

Bland put together a team of his staff to plan out new exhibits, and brainstormed what lessons they could teach children through play. They held a meeting to finalize their plans — but hours after the meeting, he laid off the staff for what he thought would only be two weeks. The purpose of the meeting was to identify and order new items so that the museum could keep the ball rolling and not sit idle for two weeks.

“It was difficult, it was abrupt,” Bland says. “Knowing we were going to need to do things, we retained a person who did our maintenance stuff; an exhibit builder.”

But two weeks turned into three months, and the pandemic shutdown lasted longer than Bland could have anticipated. Once the site reopened in June, Bland was able to bring all of his remaining staff back in some capacity. He also hired additional employees, including Hull and Gabby Everest, an art education coordinator, to create more programming.

Hands-On House used the shutdown to invest in existing exhibits, and funds were pulled from their investments and a line of credit during a difficult financial time.

But as they reopened, not every attraction at Hands-On House could return to the way it was. In response to the pandemic and a heightened awareness of close-contact activities, Hands-On House closed the Face Painting Porch and replaced it with the Little Valley Farm Market, which teaches colors, addition and patterns.

Also, they added a Little Valley Farm, a robotic arm and STEM lab, and a construction zone, all which foster science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to participants. There’s also an exhibit called Amazing Airways, an 18-foot-tall pneumatic ball maze that represents an HVAC system.

Outside, the museum offers Mason’s Active Adventure Garden, and Bland is trying to expand and create more outdoor exhibits. The goal is for families to spend just as much time outside as they do inside.

“Overwhelmingly, the people really like the new stuff,” Bland says. “About a third of our visitors have never been here before. So they’re coming in, they’re seeing new things; which is great.”

Currently, the staff is cleaning things more frequently — every day, every apple on the apple tree gets cleaned, for example — and there are eight sanitizing units across the facility, as opposed to just one that was there previously. All unvaccinated people, including children ages 3-12, are required to wear a mask in the facility.

“Hands-On House has a responsibility to work in the best interest of children,” Bland explains.

Bland changed the way Hands-On House marketed itself when he came on board as executive director in July 2019 — leading to a 20% increase in visitation from October to December 2019.

“We were profitable for the first quarter in a very long time,” Bland says. “We increased our revenues by $70,000. I knew we had the right formula, we were doing the right things. And we’re getting the right results.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of the Delaware Children’s Museum visited Hands-On House to discuss the pandemic’s impact on their business, and how to reopen. Although Hands-On House reopened to the public before Delaware Children’s Museum did, Hands-On House lost a huge amount of revenue and experienced a decline in membership.

Giving back

Prior to Bland’s arrival in 2019, Hands-On House made what Bland called a “critical decision.”

The museum decided to become part of a program called Museums for All, a national incentive where those who receive food assistance (SNAP benefits) can receive reduced admission. They also became a Blue Star Facility, meaning that military families can enter the facility at no charge from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

“Those decisions were key things,” Bland says. “It was a time when we were not asking for funds to buy something, or to sponsor something. It was the time that we were doing for the community.”

Previously, Bland thought that Hands-On House was a “transactional” type of place: families go and pay money, use the facility and then leave. Now, Bland and his team are trying to build community and relationships with families, and to give back to the community.

In 2020, Hands-On House was shut down from mid-March to June; but Bland still found ways to connect with the community. They put out free activities and tricycles outside of the facility, and distributed over 700 free STEM activity bags to children.

“We had no funding, [but] this is the right thing to do,” Bland says. “We’re doing everything we could to keep our mission going.”

To make this investment to the community, Hands-On House had to look into the community for help, and then came help from teams and clubs at Hempfield High School.

The Hempfield Anchor Club tackled overgrown weeds and painted concrete blocks to create a walkabout board game for children, while the football team moved 144 concrete blocks and picnic tables, and helped create a new rope maze.

“It is great to see high school groups come out to make the learning through play experience even better for younger children,” Bland said in a news release. “There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, but thanks to groups like those in Hempfield High School we can deliver new activities faster and we save thousands of dollars which we can put back into the community.”

Even with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bland expects Hands-On House to be profitable — something that has only happened in three of the past 15 years.

“We are in a position to do a lot more for the community than we’ve been able to do in the past,” Bland says.