The Pullo Center, a 1,016 seat theatre at Penn State York, recently announced the lineup for its 2022-2023 season.

Tickets for this season's shows will be available starting Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at The Pullo Center's box office, 1031 Edgecomb Ave, York, by phone at 717-505-8900 or online at ThePulloCenter.com.

Here's what's coming to the Pullo Center this season:

'An Evening with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries from Napoleon Dynamite'

When: Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35-$80.

More info: After a screening of the 2004 cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite," cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Elfren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will take the stage for a moderated discussion.

'Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni'

When: Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $28-$50.

More info: Amy Bruni, a paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of TV shows “Kindred Spirits” and “Ghost Hunters,” will be on stage to discuss spooky tales from her ghost hunting adventures.

STOMP

When: Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Cost: $40-$52.

More info: STOMP is a percussion group from England known for their unconventional music-making, using objects like wooden poles, trash cans, brooms and other tems to create rhythms. STOMP has appeared on multiple television shows and is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

'A Motown Christmas'

When: Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39-$59.

More info: "A Motown Christmas" will include singers from groups including The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours. The vocal group will come together for a family-oriented show which includes Motown hits and holiday classics.

Get The Led Out

When: Dec. 2 and 3, 8 p.m.

Cost: $29.50-$49.50.

More info: Get The Led Out is a Philadelphia-based Led Zeppelin tribute band consisting of six musicians.

Pennsylvania Ballet Academy presents 'Nutcracker Sweets'

When: Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $39 to $59.

More info: The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy, accompanied by the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, puts its twist on this Christmastime classic.

'Dragons and Mythical Beasts'

When: Jan. 14, 4 p.m.

Cost: $27.

More info: An interactive family show, "Dragons and Mythical Beasts" brings puppets to life. The audience will enter into a magical and mythical world for a spell-binding adventure.

Kim Russo - The Happy Medium

When: Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $35-$65.

More info: Kim Russo, known as “The Happy Medium” and “The Soul Whisperer,” is a psychic medium who claims she can interpret the energy of souls in multiple dimensions.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

When: Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $49-$75.

More info: Branford Marsalis is a saxophonist, a Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee. Marsalis and his ensemble will perform original compositions and jazz classics.

The Four Phantoms in Concert

When: Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $38-$56.

More info: Four actors who played the Phantoms in the Tony Award-winning Broadway show The Phantom of the Opera will perform iconic Broadway music and more in this production.

'The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert'

When: March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$38.

More info: The Hit Men is composed of five musicians who have performed on stage with artists including Billy Joel, Elton John, Journey and more, playing well-known rock hits in a high-energy show.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique’s Muse

When: March 23, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $29-$42.

More info: A circus-style show, Flip-Fabrique’s Muse will have performers challenge themselves to accomplish death-defying acts, break gender-roles and question what inspires them. The show will feature live onstage vocals from Flavia Nascimento and combine artistry and athleticism.

An Evening with George Takei

When: April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $68-$125.

More info: A social justice activist, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author and actor who played Hikaru Sulu in "Star Trek," George Takei will take the stage to tell the story of his family and their forced internment as Japanese-Americans during World War II. Takei will also discuss his rise as a celebrity and his efforts for social justice, specifically with the LGBTQ+ community.