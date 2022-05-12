The small building in the 300 block of Queen Street wasn’t even for sale when Christy Griffin first dreamed of buying it. Each time she drove or walked by, she thought, “Look at this little gem. One day it’ll be mine.”

“I said, ‘I need to call and see who owns this and see if they’d be willing to sell it,’” says Griffin, smiling, seated with her husband and business partner, TJ Griffin, at Prince Street Cafe. “And then a month later, we were already at too many properties going, but then I went and looked anyway, and it was there. I didn’t have my real estate license at the time, so I called my agent, and told them to put in an offer. We ended up getting it within an hour that night. I feel like it was meant to be.”

In other words, the building that would soon host The Pop-Up Shop, just happened to pop up at the right time for the Griffins.

After purchasing the property at 354 N. Queen St. in July and pilot-testing its programming in the fall, the Griffins have been welcoming a slew of artists into The Pop-Up Shop since the beginning of 2022.

The concept is simple — think Airbnb, but for entrepreneurs, students, teenagers, really anyone with a dream of one day owning a business or is just in the preliminary stages of figuring out how to sell their wares.

The Pop-Up Shop is not either of the Griffins’ primary businesses. Christy Griffin, originally from Quarryville, is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and an interior designer. TJ Griffin, who’s from Lancaster city, is an at-risk youth mentor with The Vision Program and co-founder of Creative Hope Studios, which has locations at The Mix in Lancaster city and Manos House in Columbia.

For that reason, the Griffins are able to keep rates affordable for young artists and business owners without stressing over the monetary aspect. On any day of the week, for a set 12 hours – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so as to not accidentally encourage late night parties – people can rent the 300-square-foot space for $100 or split the rate multiple ways with other artists for an even smaller fee.

That will be the set-up on Saturday, May 14, when local artists Keisha Finnie, Leah Justiano of Old Soul Macrame and Jesslyn “Minnie” Sands of @Ghoatwitdacrystals spend the day at The Pop-Up Shop.

Finnie, who will be doing henna art and have various T-shirts, hats and other items adorned with her artwork for sale, is returning to the shop after hosting a henna workshop there in the winter.

“I have so many followers that are always asking if I have a brick-and-mortar storefront, so it gives them the chance to come see my stuff in person and not just online,” Finnie says. “I think it really makes a difference when you can feel something before you buy it. It’s something that a lot of people want to see from me, so maybe that’ll eventually be in the works for me, but it’s nice to be able to rent out The Pop-Up Shop and not be worried about paying any of the bills that go with owning a business.”

Young entrepreneurs

Even in the few months The Pop-Up Shop has been in the business of helping businesses, it has already hosted visual artists, entrepreneurs, candy makers and musicians. The Griffins are now in the process of fine-tuning a business workshop for local kids and teenagers with big dreams.

The gist, as they explain it, is to pair local artists or established business owners, such as Nicole Vasquez of Nicole Taylor Boutique, with kids to teach them the ins and outs of business, with a fully sponsored day at The Pop-Up Shop as a reward.

“The idea of partnering with them is that we’re trying to mentor the youth and give them a 30-day training course on how to run a business,” Vasquez says. “It’s more for makers, like jewelry or T-shirt makers. My husband (Jabron Taylor, co-owner of Blazin’ J’s restaurant) and I, we wanted to partner with TJ so we can mentor them and teach them how to run a business, teach them about LLCs, everything about business. Almost like a ‘Shark Tank’ for younger kids.”

The Griffins hope to one day work up to having one day a month set aside for teenage entrepreneurs following this track.

“It’s a way to help kids understand entrepreneurship, so show them that it’s a viable path,” TJ Griffin says.

Since opening its doors, The Pop-Up Shop has seen a steady number of renters, specifically on Fridays and Saturdays, which are booked out through mid-July. The Griffins say that they try to book at least eight to 10 days a month, which helps them to break even on the property.

TJ says that some other business owners in the 300 block, such as Vasquez, as well as the owners of LancLiving Realty and The Common Wheel, have not only been welcoming to the new kids on the block, but come out to Pop-Up Shop events to see what the buzz is about.

“It brings a lot of different culture to a block that doesn’t have a lot of culture,” Griffin says. “Some people think change can be a bad thing, so we’re really happy that there were businesses that came out and have supported us.”

Vasquez says that she supports the concept because, as a business owner of over a decade in Lancaster city, it can give both retailers and potential customers a small look at the actual ins and outs of successfully running a business.

“To have a storefront, people just think, ‘Oh, I have a store, people are gonna come!’’ Vasquez says with a laugh. “There’s a lot more behind it, so having that shop is really valuable to the community.”

Now that the Griffins have their “little gem” up and running, it is just a matter of finding more artists and young entrepreneurs to fill the space. Though if you ask TJ Griffin, it is not a hard concept for them to understand once they hear the idea.

“It’s a pretty easy sell,” Griffin says, smiling. “You have your art, would you like to have a storefront for a day on one of the most popular blocks and retail spaces in Lancaster?”

IF YOU GO

What: The Pop-Up Shop, featuring Keisha Finnie Art, Old Soul Macrame and @ Ghoatwitdacrystals.

Where: 354 N. Queen St., Lancaster

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Price: Free to enter.

More info: facebook.com/ thepopupshoponqueen.