You meet all kinds of people while you’re driving for Uber in Lancaster County

My wife, Becky, has been driving with Uber since 2016. Stories? Oh yeah, she’s got a few.

When she returns from a few hours on the road, before she even hangs up her keys sometimes, she’s recounting something sad, hilarious or downright baffling.

For the record, Becky is not Lancaster’s answer to the Nashville party bus. She avoids evening runs. Her most risque rides take her to Hollywood Casino in the daylight.

Nor is she a full-timer. Ubering is her part-time gig, a side hustle, as she builds her postpartum doula business.

In honor of her seven years on the road, I’ve organized some of her more interesting rides into seven categories: workers, parents, Plain people, tinderboxes, folks who are limited in mobility, and characters.

Workers

Workers going to and from myriad different sites make up her largest group of clients: everyday people who keep the plates spinning at restaurants, factories, schools, farms, offices and hospitals throughout our county.

Recently Becky got an earful from a lady about the low morale in her medical office. She asked her, “So which office is that?” It turned out Becky had heard of it – because she was scheduled for a consultation there!

Staff vacancies after the pandemic were stressing out the employees, but by the time Becky saw a doctor there, the atmosphere was much better.

Parents sit in the back seat with a child or children, and Becky gets to eavesdrop on books being read aloud or family activities being discussed casually.

But sometimes a family ride makes her a bit nervous. More than once, she’s pulled up to give a lift and noticed a parent doesn’t have a safety seat for a young one. She’s had to graciously refuse to drive them.

Uber’s guidelines, the law, and simple safety concerns are Becky’s guide rails.

Incidentally, if you’re not familiar with ride sharing, either party can bail on a ride if they don’t feel comfortable getting in a car or taking someone. They simply inform Uber about the trouble and move on.

What neither party can do is discriminate against a driver or rider ahead of time. This is why you can’t see a picture or the destination of your car mate until the ride is booked, cutting down on the likelihood of unjust profiling.

As Becky says, “People have a right to get to where they need to go.”

Plain people

Speaking of noticing folks’ appearance, it’s hard to miss the Amish.

Yes, Plain people people use Uber. Quite a lot, actually.

Becky once picked up three Amish young women who chatted and laughed on their way to a movie theater like any gaggle of teenagers would.

And there was the group of conservative Mennonite girls on their way to a sleepover. A 16 year old rode shotgun while three junior high girls sat in the back sharing their Instagram feeds, whispering and laughing.

And there was the team of young Amish guys in their baseball uniforms and big equipment bags catching a ride from Leola to a game in Kinzers.

Scenes like this make English folk giggle with surprise, but why should they? As Pete from “The Muppets” declared for all time, “Peoples is peoples.” And I bet more than one Amish kid has seen “The Muppets Take Manhattan.”

We “English,” the non-Amish, have been driving these good folk for decades. Owning or driving a car is forbidden. Riding in one is not, nor is using a smart phone to secure rides, depending on the exact standards of each parish’s bishop, which can vary.

Tinderboxes

Tinderboxes are the riders who, as the saying goes, are “fighting battles” we may never see.

During COVID-19 protocols, Becky arrived to find two adults and two children waiting for their ride. The front passenger seat being off-limits, Becky reluctantly informed the adult customer, “Sorry, I can’t help you.” Our Subaru only had three seats available.

The woman called Becky a foul name and slammed the door shut. That lady got an honest report, possibly resulting in a suspended account.

On another occasion a rider got in and rather directly asserted, “I have to be at work at X PM because I’m running late.” (No pressure, Uber Lady!)

Becky, for her part, let the rider know she’ll do her best as she obeys all traffic regulations. It was her way of saying, “I’m not the potentially illegal or dangerous solution to your problem.”

Those limited in mobility

People who are limited in mobility, whether by health or circumstance, use ride sharing, too. It’s a handy option for those who can’t drive or can’t afford a vehicle. Life throws curve balls at our bodies, emotions, and brains sometimes, and we need a little help.

Regularly, Becky drives older adults, those with mobility issues, and the caregivers of those who are infirm in some way. To her, it’s a privilege to dignify those in need with a safe ride.

People always ask her, “Has anyone every thrown up in your car?” And the answer is yes, but it was a small child, and yes, it took a fair amount of effort to bring the Subaru back to freshness. If a mess is quite large, some companies may offer a cleaning reimbursement.

This is why Becky now provides an obvious amount of rider conveniences (water, tissues, wipes) and keeps plastic bags handy. OK, let’s move on from that thought.

Characters

Characters are riders who don’t fit into any neat category but who provoke a lot of questions, usually leading to a lot of fun speculation.

She drove a young woman from Park City Center to York City who complained during the entire trip about how awful York is. Becky found it humorous, not because she agreed with her (far from it) but because her torrent simply never let up. She saw no way to leave her town and had nothing good to say. A song by the band Live comes to mind.

Once a young girl got in the back with her phone speaker on high volume blaring a sports podcast.

Becky: Do you have headphones?

Passenger: No, why? Because it’s distracting.

After a few seconds, she reluctantly complied.

They could once again hear the faint ambient music Becky was playing through her own phone.

After a few minutes, the girl says, “Can you turn down your radio? It’s bothering me.”

Her boyfriend, whose account she was using, got less than a five-star rating on that day.

As Becky puts it, “95% of my riders are positive. They’re ready to go when I arrive. No problem, thankfully, even the moms with kids. No one wants to make trouble.”

Driving for a ride share platform has taken Becky to places she simply wouldn’t see otherwise. Many of them stunningly beautiful: west on Route 322 near Hershey, south to the river hills of Lancaster County, north to the woods near Stevens and east towards Honey Brook.

Despite the perception that Lancaster is rural, a place to decompress from the urban rat race, it’s actually rather busy. From a plane it’s more obvious: A half million people live in Dutchland, a patchwork of farms, small business, development and natural areas.

And many more come to explore, sometimes from the window of our faithful Subaru with Becky as tour guide.

Tom Becker captures slice-of-life stories from around Lancaster County, and occasionally beyond; he also writes regularly at tombecker.substack.com. He founded the Row House Inc. in 2010 as a forum for “engaging current culture with ancient faith.” He tells that story in his book, “Good Posture” (Square Halo Books: Baltimore, 2017). Becky and Tom have five grown children and live in Lancaster’s West End where he can be seen daily walking Rue the dog or riding Frodo, the gravel bike.