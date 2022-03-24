The Oscars are Sunday night. Here’s what you need to know leading up to the award show.

How to watch

The Oscars will air 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

The show will also stream live on the ABC app, but you’ll need a cable login to access it.

If you don’t have cable, the awards show will also air on streaming services Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many of these services offer a free trial.

Local watch party

If you prefer to watch the show surrounded by people in fancy frocks, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse has an event for you. The Zoetropolis Red Carpet party kicks off 6:30 p.m. Sunday with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, games and a special viewing in the theater. Formal attire is encouraged, and there will be a best dressed contest.

Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, access to the theater, popcorn and soda. This event is 21 and over.

Zoetropolis is located at 112 N. Water St. Click here for tickets and more information.

Local connection

At least one Oscar-nominated film has a Lancaster connection.

Daniel Enrique De Leon, a Lancaster County native who now lives in Los Angeles, worked on visual effects on the blockbuster film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Prior to working in the entertainment industry, De Leon studied art and science at Millersville University and worked in the ER at Lancaster General Hospital.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is nominated for best visual effects. It takes a lot of professionals to pull off a cinematic feat that big, so only departments heads’ names appear on the official nomination. But De Leon’s work will be honored if the movie takes home the award.

Read LNP | LancasterOnline’s interview with De Leon here.