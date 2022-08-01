Sure, Hershey is technically the home of The Ocean Blue, but if you ask frontman and songwriter David Schelzel, Lancaster is where it really started for the band.

"Some of the most consequential moments for the band happened in Lancaster, including label representatives coming to scope out the band at the Chameleon Club and first building a local following, which was super surprising, at first," Schelzel says during a recent phone call.

When the band started playing around in the Lancaster area in the mid-'80s, the area was awash in cover bands, helping the Ocean Blue by proxy by making their original tunes stand out.

Now, decades later, The Ocean Blue's first show of 2022 will be serving as headliners for a festival almost entirely made up of original music created in Lancaster. Joining the band on the bill is everyone from rapper Laddie Moran to the Benjamin Vo Blues Band, psych rockers Phase Materia and the theatrical pop group Jon Smith's Voyages.

Tellus3City Fest takes place from Friday, August 5, to Sunday, August 7, with The Ocean Blue performing at 8:30 in The Temple on Saturday night. To buy tickets, click here.

We spoke with Schelzel about changes in the music industry, the appeal of major seventh chords and if the band has any tracks hiding out in the "vaults."

LNP: I went back in the newspaper archives and found an interesting quote of yours in an article from the late '80s, I'll paraphrase, but it was something about it being a pet peeve of yours to have to play covers, or that there were so many cover bands around at the time. How does it feel, all these years later, to be headlining a local festival filled with dozens of musicians playing original music?

David Schelzel: That's a really interesting observation. This sort of thing wasn't happening when I was growing up, and it was just starting to happen when we were playing out. Lancaster was a rare beacon in a sea of cover bands, so there were these venues beginning to pop up - like the Chameleon, which I think was mostly original music, if I'm not mistaken. Fast forward to (Tellus3city Fest), and it's awesome to see that, although sadly, the Chameleon is not what it was then, Tellus has become a similar kind of venue that is featuring live original music. I think it's super cool, we know some of the bands that are playing the festival, and have played with us before, and they're great bands. It's a cool thing.

LNP: Obviously, this festival will feature at least a handful of bands that you're probably not familiar with, as of yet. How do you go about seeking out new music in the current day?

DS: I think it mostly happens organically. I'm an old guy now, or at least I think of myself as an old guy, a middle-aged dude. I love music, and I love the music that I grew up with, so I still listen to stuff like The Smiths and New Order. There's an awful lot of younger bands whose influences are the same as mine and they sound great. There's a great radio station where I live, and I listen to KEXP in Seattle online. And frankly, friends just share stuff, often through social media where things pop up. There's isn't really an MTV, where I discovered a lot of music growing up or the odd college radio station when I was older, in my early '20s. I'm not as dialed in because I've got a lot of things going on in my life and ... music was huge, and seeking out new music was a big part of growing up and being a teenager and being in the band, in the old days.

LNP: One of my favorite aspects of the bands' story is that you were friends in junior high and played together for years before you even really started playing out, and over the years, you never fell into a "hired gun" relationship. How has it been, barring the few lineup changes over the years, keeping the spirit of what you started it as present in the current day?

DS: I think a big part of The Ocean Blue's DNA is that it's built on friendship. I really couldn't be in a band that I didn't know and like and could call my friends. It's been that way since the beginning - we were friends who liked the same kind of music before we were in a band. We've never really been, in my view, amazing musicians. I'm not a great singer or anything like that. But, when we get together, we're so excited about what we're doing that I think we create something that is interesting to people and meaningful, certainly to us. I mean, when you have friendship, some of the other concerns fall away.

Like you say, when you have a "hired gun" band, you audition people to make sure everyone is really good - I mean, you might end up making music that sounds really technically proficient and maybe even really good to some people's ears, but there's some sort of weird organic thing that is lost, I think, if you don't have some sort of relationship spark. Maybe it's not friendship, something happening with the personalities involved, even if you hate each other too, frankly or a stormy friendship, that could be good. We've had our ups and downs, as you said, some of the original members are no longer part of the band. But the guys that came on, one in the mid-'90s and one at the end of the '90s, those guys are every bit as good friends as the guys we started the band with. That's a real important part of the band and making music together.

LNP: What was it like having an Ocean Blue song in The Simpsons in 2020?

DS: (Laughs) You know, that was one of the most bizarre things that has ever happened to us. I mean, it's literally one of the biggest shows of all time, if you think about how long-running it is and how many people have seen it. And we're all, to varying degrees, really big fans of the show. I think Oed even has some connection with it somehow, I think he was working with that production team. I had nothing to do with the song going in, but I think it's really more of one of those easter egg things. It was really a bunch of fans that alerted us, I have no idea how they caught it, but they did, and it was cool.

And talk about a difference from the early days, from a technology standpoint, we couldn't have that kind of connection with fans. We'd get letters at the P.O. box, and it would be a fan writing from France or Utah about how they loved the band. But now, if our music gets played on television or in a store, someone will be like, "Hey, I was in Whole Foods and I heard you guys in the produce section!" and we kind of know in real time. It's been a good thing for the band, and I think having the ability to connect with fans young and old has been really essential, because we don't have the same major label machinery behind the band in terms of radio, promotion, it's just not there anymore.

LNP: It's funny you mention that, because I feel like you particularly have really been able to see the change in that label support system over time. Even just in how music has been released, the first album probably came out on cassette, vinyl and CD, and then MP3's, and then back to vinyl...

DS: You're right, the first record came out in three formats, and I'm not sure about the second album, but by the time we did our third album, Warner Brothers wasn't doing LPs anymore for pop bands like us, so it was then CD and cassette. And then by the fourth, it was just CDs. That was still pretty strong until the early 2000s, with the advent of iTunes. Now with streaming, the irony is, with some of our upcoming reissues, we're doing all three formats again - LPs, CDs and cassettes. From my perspective, that's great. I love all formats, and there's some records I like to listen to on my record player, some I prefer to stream because it's easy and quick, and some that I like on CD, the clarity of it.





LNP: One of the songs I wanted to ask about on the new album is the instrumental, "F Major 7." Major seventh guitar chords can really create a cool effect in music as opposed to using the standard chords, could you describe for a musical layperson why you lean towards those kind of chords when writing songs? I know this is nerdy territory. No man, I love it. I mean, I wrote a song called "F Major 7," so you're talking to the right guy. One of the first things I learned as a guitar player in ninth grade taking lessons, I started encountering these chords and immediately fell in love with them. They're the haunting chords, the dreamy chords, they're the atmospheric chords, because they have a bit of dissonance in them. They're not obviously sad like a minor chord, it's a little more open-ended, but they're certainly not happy chords, although they can be presented that way. It's because you're adding a 7th note to a standard major chord, and there's a little tension that is created. It's beautiful, and I particularly like F Major 7 and C Major 7, I'd say maybe half of The Ocean Blue's catalogue involves songs that are built around major 7th chords.