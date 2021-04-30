Though Hershey is technically The Ocean Blue's hometown, it's fair to say that many in Lancaster County claim the band, too.

The indie pop band, formed nearly 35 years ago, returns to the area on Saturday, Sept. 4, for a show at Tellus360. Tickets for the show are $20, and are available now.

The Tellus360 concert will serve as a sort of warmup for the band, who was set to commence a 2020 tour prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates will serve as a victory lap for the bands' 2019 album, "Kings and Queens/Knaves and Thieves."

The announcement follows shows at the venue by artists such as Shea Quinn, Tuck Ryan and others, signaling a cautious and slow, but very welcome return to in-person live music in Lancaster. Tellus360, as with all music venues, still maintains a strict masking and distancing policy.

For more information on this show and others, visit tellus360.com.