Lately, musicians can’t seem to stop themselves from popping up in the world of video games. Rapper Travis Scott “performed” a concert in the game “Fortnite” in 2020; Post Malone appeared in a virtual show celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Pokémon” in February.

In Lancaster, the Nielsen Family Band took things a step further. The band created an entire video game to accompany the release of its latest album “Eat the Light,” which debuted Friday.

The game, “Fragile Flowers,” features 11 levels and a title screen, each pairing with one of the dozen songs from “Eat the Light.” Like the band’s self-dubbed “space country” sound, the video game evokes feelings of nostalgia while also being something new.

The “Fragile Flowers” video game is available to play for free at fragileflowersgame.com, and you can hear “Eat the Light” on the band’s Spotify page. The album will be available on Bandcamp.com on April 2. A vinyl release of “Eat the Light” is planned for the summer.

‘Fragile Flowers’

“Fragile Flowers” is a 2D, side-scrolling video game reminiscent of classic Nintendo games like the “Super Mario Bros.” series and “Mega Man.” Players navigate worlds as different characters as they attempt to thwart the evil Scrounger’s mission to eradicate the vulnerable flower population on the Island of Dinos.

The game was the brainchild of Jordan Capizzi, Nielsen Family Band guitarist and lead singer. Jordan had some help from his friend and coder Justin Acosta, and his sister Devon Capizzi, who recently graduated from Emerson College with a degree in creative writing.

Jordan channeled his energy in the early parts of the quarantine to work on the game, which is colorful and fun, but fairly challenging and sophisticated.

“I can beat it in 15 minutes,” Jordan says. “But I also made it, so it’s not really fair.”

Jordan says he had the general idea of what the game would be about but enlisted his sister to help write some of the dialogue and plot points.

“As a writer, I spend a lot of time looking at words on a screen and working more or less alone, and so these characters, visually, really got me excited about building a story and a world,” Devon says.

As friends and big fans of classic Nintendo games, Jordan and Justin have been talking about creating a video game for years. Jordan, however, had no prior experience with coding or creating video games.

“I love Mario. I will play every Mario game that comes out for the rest of my life I think,” Jordan says. “I’m sure that was a big inspiration for creating this game.”

Shigero Miyamoto, game designer and director at Nintendo, is responsible for classic titles like “Donkey Kong,” “Mario” and “Legend of Zelda.” Those early Nintendo games provided a bedrock for much of the future of video gaming, Justin says.

“What the Beatles did for pop is what Miyamoto did for video games,” Justin says.

Jordan and Justin agree that creating a video game is a lot like collaborating as musicians on a song.

“It’s a little bit like doing puzzles,” Jordan says. “That’s how I describe songwriting, too. I think that part of my brain that likes puzzles really helped me out.”

Acosta sees similarities in the two art forms as well.

“I think when you’re doing any kind of art form, there’s a pattern you have to follow,” Justin says. “You try to elicit certain emotions by following certain steps, and then you add whatever twist you want to add to explore whatever emotion further. I think coding a game is a lot like that. You want someone to get from point A to point B, and these are the experiences we want them to have along the way.”

‘Eat the Light’

Almost all of the songs on “Eat the Light” — with the exception of the eponymous opener, an ambient synth track written by bassist Rob Nye, and “From Inside” — have been staples in the band’s live sets for a couple of years now. But that’s not to say the songs sound exactly the same on the record.

Recording an album during a global pandemic, while in quarantine, came with its own set of challenges. The band members found themselves sharing snippets of songs online and recording in shifts.

“We leaned into the limitations,” says Doug Hynes, guitar player and the band’s “in-house” (literally) engineer. “The songs have other things that make them interesting and different than what they sound like live.”

Jordan handles much of the band’s lyrics, but “Eat the Light” also features “Not Tomorrow,” John Spurlock’s (guitar, keyboards) debut effort as a songwriter, as well as covers of songs by Karen Dalton and Bob Dylan.

Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet” got the studio treatment in the form of a trancey drum loop and samples of quirky quips from an interview with Dylan that Jordan found online.

Though much of the material was written before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan says many fans have commented the song “Small Space” feels particularly relevant now.

“People have said to me that they’ve really responded to “Small Space” as being kind of a quarantine jam,” Jordan says. “Which is funny, because that song is pretty old in terms of when it was written, and we’ve been playing it live, but I can see why — we’ve all been pushed into these small spaces with whoever we live with.”

Family and friends

The Nielsen Family Band, like all others bands operating in the current climate, have had to deal with disappointment of canceled gigs and postponed plans — including the planned 2020 wedding of Hynes and drummer Kate Seifarth.

The band members say they are looking forward to playing in front of a live audience full of friends and family members again, but they all agree that getting together and just hanging out and practicing is the thing they miss most.

“Not being able to rehearse with the band is what I’ve really missed,” Kate says. “You can’t beat a band practice with some of your best pals.”