The National Christmas Center kicks off the Christmas season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown. The popular attraction will be open Thursdays through Saturdays throughout the month of December.

Guests can view more than 18,000 square feet of pure Christmas nostalgia, including life-size 1950s-era replica storefronts, more than 1,000 nativity displays from around the world, a collection of more than 5,000 hand-painted toy soldiers, plus other displays like a 22-foot long model of the Titanic, a collection of dollhouses and much more.

Opening weekend includes rides on the Santa Express train, a drive-thru light display and the opening of the Christmas Village at Ironstone Ranch featuring food trucks, local artists and vendors, fire pits for making s'mores, new train displays at the Millersburg Barn and more. Admission to the Christmas Village is $25 per car and includes access to the drive-thru light display.

Saturday also offers a special one-day only Star Barn Nativity workshop event with artists Karen Loccisano and R. Michael Palan, who will demonstrate how to create a traditional folded paper German Putz-style nativity. Admission includes materials for participants to create their own nativity display. The one-day event is for those ages 18 and older. There are two time slots for this event: one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stonegablesestate.com.