With the shadows from the sun filtering through the canopy of conifers and chestnut trees, light glancing off the lake, wildflower patches and quaint cottages along winding paths, Mount Gretna has long been an ideal and idyllic location for landscape painters. Mount Gretna and the arts have blended since the Lebanon County borough – located just over the Lancaster County border – was established in the late 19th century. The borough has held an annual art show for nearly 50 years and, going even further back, in the 1890s, the Pennsylvania Chautauqua was established at Mount Gretna.

The Chautauqua was an adult arts and culture education movement popularized in the late 1800s. At its height, the outdoor summer camp-style instruction assemblies numbered more than 200 locations across the county, but today, the Pennsylvania Chautauqua is one of only 17 remaining, according to the group’s website.

The Chautauqua movement is important to the story of the Mount Gretna School of Art, a 501c charitable organization that is indebted to that movement but a separate entity.

Mount Gretna School of Art will mark its 10th year of operating with a benefit art auction today. The auction features nationally recognized oil painters alongside some former students of the Mount Gretna School of Art and the proceeds go to the artists and scholarships and support for the Mount Gretna School of Art.

“I’ve had lots of formative experiences painting outside in nature,” says Jay Noble, painter, art professor at York College and founder and executive director of the Mount Gretna School of Art. “Those were a big deal for me.”

One specific outdoor experience was at the Chautauqua School of Art in Chautauqua, New York, where Noble attended three sessions as a student and three sessions as an instructor.

“I had been recommending summer programs like this to my college students and I realized there weren’t enough of them, or students couldn’t afford to get in,” says Noble, of Lancaster. “It was really hard for me, knowing how critical it was for me, to see talented, driven students without a place to go like this because it’s not just a summer class. It’s a totally immersive, seven-week residential pressure cooker.”

Noble says he had a good understanding of how an intensive summer arts program focused on plein-air landscape painting and model drawing should work. Mount Gretna was a great location, so he decided to start his own school geared toward college students.

“It was perfect – like hand in glove,” says Noble. “The infrastructure to the school was just there and the community of people that had an added interest in the arts and education.”

Now 10 years and more than 200 students later, the school continues to find new ways to provide affordable instruction to serious students with scholarships and stipends to make the school more accessible to lower-income students. And the school has expanded its programming to include summer residencies and opportunities in the fall and weekends open to nontraditional students.

“I feel thrilled,” says Noble. “I get to re-experience that same excitement I had or maybe sometimes still have when everything turns upside-down and everything I thought I knew or thought I could do goes through a big shift. I really hope the students go through something transformative.”

New visions

The school’s beginnings can be traced back to Lou Schellenberg’s Mount Gretna front porch.

That’s where Noble pitched the idea for the program to a small group including Schellenberg, an acclaimed oil painter and one of the founding members of the Mount Gretna School of Art board. Later, Schellenberg hosted the first board meeting in her living room.

Ten years later, Schellenberg says she is especially impressed with the school’s continued focus on the foundations of oil painting and drawing.

“What I love about the program is it’s so intensively about working from observation,” Schellenberg says. “A lot of art programs have gotten rid of drawing, which to me is like taking the keys of a piano.”

She recalls how she felt when the first group of students arrived.

“That first year, to see the first group of students come was really thrilling,” Schellenberg says.

“To see students painting on the streets and in different yards in Mount Gretna and just to see all these easels set up was just fantastic. It was like, did I wake up and land in a dream?”

Schellenberg, who taught as art professor at Elizabethtown College for 20 years, gave the students some gentle critiques that first year and says she was inspired by their work.

“They were making visions of Mount Gretna that were new and fresh,” Schellenberg says. “I was seeing Mount Gretna in a new way through the eyes of these young people. There’s a lot of great energy.”

John David Wissler, a celebrated Lititz-based oil painter and president of the board of the Mount Gretna School of the Arts, shares Schellenberg’s enthusiasm for the students’ work.

“It’s exciting for me as somebody that’s been painting for 40-odd years already, looking at what they’re doing and getting excited about what the students are doing,” Wissler says. “There’s a spirit of being dedicated. It’s about learning and painting with a good grounding in drawing and seeing.”

David Holmgren, a New York City-based painter, attended the school in the summer of 2018 and plans on returning for an independent seminar study this summer.

“It was incredible for me. It was pretty intense,” says Holmgren, 26. “The program brings together people who are serious and want to study and make things.”

And the focus is on making things. Holmgren says during his seven weeks at the school he made at least one painting per day.

“It’s probably the most significant concentrated experience I’ve had with making art,” Holmgren says.

Sustained growth

Nobel is searching his mind for the exact wording of the Thoreau quote. (The quote is: “If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put foundations under them.”)

The reason he’s thinking of this quote is because he realized earlier on, if he wanted to sustain his dream of an art school in the woods, he had to think ahead. That thought led him to purchase four cottages in Mount Gretna over the course of 10 years, with the intention of using them as housing for students. Noble is slowly renovating the houses.

“When you’re a start-up you don’t want to over-commit, but once we saw the school was successful, it seemed like a good idea to purchase cottages,” Noble says.

Nobel is lowkey and understated and doesn’t seem to enjoy talking about himself, but his board members are more than happy to talk about his leadership.

“Jay has been so good at directing this program,” Wissler says. “He’s a hands-on creative director. We’ve slowly been buying some properties in Gretna and those old cottages are beautiful, but boy do some of them need work. And he can swing a hammer just as well as he can paint.”