There’s a point after the eyes open in a kitchen, in a garage or maybe a closet. The spaces are familiar but now they’re super-organized, down to the colors sorted like a rainbow. After a moment to take it all in, then come the tears.

Can an organized closet be that big of a deal?

As someone who lives in a fixer-upper with a total of two child-sized closets, the answer is yes. “Get Organized with The Home Edit” has been a vicarious way to watch how spaces can be transformed with some shelves and the perfect containers. This show is two parts Marie Kondo purge, one part HGTV without the shiplap plus a quick turnaround to make things even more interesting.

The Netflix series stars Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, the women who created The Home Edit. Their organization business mixes the practical and the beautiful. No matter what they’re organizing, their process is edit, categorize, contain and maintain.

“We wanted to showcase the magical sweet spot that exists where function meets form — and when spaces are efficient, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing all at once,” they write in their 2019 book, “The Home Edit. “It not only makes sections of your home more enjoyable to look at, but we’ve also found that sprinkling this extra layer of pixie dust inspires people to maintain their organized spaces.”

I got this book as a gift in the Before Times. I remember looking at the beautiful photos of things contained, decanted, labeled and organized into happy rows of ROYGBIV. But, for me, it was more eye candy than an overwhelming how-to.

“Get Organized with The Home Edit,” premiered on Netflix in September 2020, after we had been stuck at home, staring at our stuff for months and before we were stuck inside again.

Each episode is a mix of celebrity clients and not-famous people. Clea, Joanna and their team of organizers have a short amount of time (sometimes just hours) to take a space and organize it. The mix helps balance someone who needs help archiving dozens of designer shoes with someone who needs help with supplies for an after-school program.

In this world, an obstacle is not having enough of the perfect storage box, not knowing where to put the Barbie Dreamhouse or breaking a box of glasses in a prop kitchen. Drama, but not life-threatening.

The second season landed this April, as the world grappled with war and our country worried about the economy. A lot more has happened in the last month. I’ve wondered if watching shows where people fall in love sight unseen, sell overpriced real estate or organize snacks means the end of civilization. But it’s not either-or.

In my first house, next to our tiny kitchen was a tiny pantry, the logical spot to store food. It didn’t take long to realize storing everything in a hand-me-down dry sink was not doing to work. I saved up and we lined the walls with wire shelves that were built to fit the odd space.

The shelves seemed like a frivolous purchase, but they made that room a functional space. A space that helped us expand our palates by storing more spices and ingredients. A space that made me smile every time I stepped inside.

For the clients on “Get Organized,” their new organized spaces look great but also give them things like privacy, freedom and time.

In my house with two closets, not long ago, we realized a tall dresser was fine to store baby clothes but not great for a toddler. The closets are just wide enough for a child-sized hanger, so my husband added a closet rod. I measured the space and found open-top bins that fit perfectly at the bottom and can hide off-season stuff on higher shelves.

Organizing the closet was practical. Now tank tops are out of sight in winter and fleecy pajamas aren’t an option in summer.

Organizing it meant independence. My daughter now can pick out her own clothes and has come up with outfits worthy of maximalist Iris Apfel.

So yes, an organized closet can be that big of a deal.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.