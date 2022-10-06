When 19th-century author Washington Irving set his spooky tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in Tarrytown, New York, he couldn’t have imagined how his popular story would someday draw thousands of visitors to the tiny hamlet where the fictional Ichabod Crane fled from the menacing Headless Horseman.

From mid-September through mid-November, the village of Sleepy Hollow, its neighboring Tarrytown and the Hudson River Valley environs come alive with spooky goings-on and seasonal tours and activities.

When the leaves begin to change color, this area about 30 miles north of Manhattan becomes a natural draw, with its historic homes and scenic views of the Hudson River.

And if you’re a fan of the Halloween season, you absolutely belong in Sleepy Hollow in the fall.

“We’re the perfect place to be for Halloween,” said Karen Clark, director of marketing for Historic Hudson Valley, an educational and historic preservation nonprofit that oversees many of the sites that become spook central in October.

Be sure to book your tickets for these seasonal attractions immediately, or as early in the season as possible; some tours and many of the spooky attractions sell out.

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are a little over three hours from Lancaster. You might combine your trip with a visit to New York City, or stay overnight in one of the many hotels and inns dotting towns along both sides of the Hudson River.

The two towns are close enough to New York City that Broadway — yes, that Broadway — runs through them, carrying visitors northward to Route 9 and areas farther upstate.

‘Blaze’ and ‘Legend’

If this is your first autumnal visit to the region, the top must-see attraction is the Great Jack-o’-Lantern Blaze, which takes place on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor house about 10 miles north of Tarrytown in Croton-on-Hudson.

The Blaze is a mind-blowing walk through acres of glowing sculptures created with pumpkins — many carved fresh from the field, some of the artificial variety. With creepy music playing throughout the attraction, there’s a fresh surprise around every bend. A shining Statue of Liberty. Train cars. A glowing tunnel of stars to walk through. A turning carousel and spinning windmill. Giant spiders clinging to giant webs. A field of dinosaurs, a sea monster and an army of skeletons — made from an estimated 7,000 glowing pumpkins, carved by local artisans. I’ve found that booking one of the last tours of the night allows you to wander longer, and to share the area with smaller crowds.

The Blaze runs from mid-September to Nov. 20, and costs $36 per person, and $28 for children 3-17. And it’s worth every penny.

Each year, gifted storyteller Jonathan Kruk, in period costume, relates Irving’s story of Sleepy Hollow after nightfall in “The Legend,” with musical ambiance provided by Jim Keys. Kruk’s compelling delivery of Irving’s tale has audiences on the edge of their seats.

“The Legend” ($26-$32), formerly performed by candlelight in the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow, “has been moved to be outdoors at Sunnyside,” Clark said, referring to Irving’s historic home on 10 acres along the Hudson in nearby Irvington.

“It makes sense to be on the grounds of the author's estate,” Clark said. “It’s a special experience outside in the evening, and we can make full use of the grounds there. ... Because we have more space on the grounds, we have a cast of creepy characters who are also supporting the story.”

Regular tours of Sunnyside, where you can see Irving’s writing desk and library, and learn from costumed guides how the author designed the home and grounds with a mix of European details, run May through mid-September. During the Halloween season, the tours switch to “Home of the Legend” ($10-$12), a daytime, family-friendly tour focusing on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

“We’ll have a special exhibit of ‘Legend’-related items from our collection,” Clark said. “Those are different every year because we're always acquiring new things.”

The event includes games and crafts; a relatively new shadow puppet film of the Sleepy Hollow story will be shown.

Sleepy Hollow attractions

In the village of Sleepy Hollow, Historic Hudson Valley operates Philipsburg Manor, a historic house and mill complex that shows what life was like in 1750, both for the wealthy Philips family that owned the manor, and for the 23 enslaved people of African descent who worked in the mill and the household.

Tours ($10-$15) include the inside of the manor house with its original furnishings and reproductions, along with demonstrations of how the gristmill worked and how the bounty of the manor’s kitchen garden became dinner.

Philipsburg Manor’s visitor center is the departure point for shuttle buses to another spectacular Historic Hudson Valley attraction: Kykuit, the Rockefeller mansion. The luxuriously landscaped grounds stand high above the Hudson, offering nice views of the river.

The mansion was home to four generations of the Rockefellers, starting with Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. The house includes generations’ worth of furnishings and collections, including the lower floor that’s essentially a gallery of work by modern art masters. There’s even a gallery of gleaming classic cars that were owned by the family.

Fall is a perfect time to stroll Kykuit’s grounds while on one of the three offered tours: the longer grand tour ($60), the new selected highlights tour ($18-$20) and the classic tour ($38-$40), which Clark recommends for new visitors.

What would Halloween be without a good cemetery to haunt?

Irving, Andrew Carnegie, Elizabeth Arden and a lot of other notables are buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, next to the Old Dutch Church mentioned in Irving’s “Legend.” The one-hour walking tours are excellent history lessons about the area, presented by knowledgeable guides. But it’s a challenging walk over hilly and uneven terrain, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Visit sleepyhollowcemetery.org for tour information.

And if you’d like a side of the spiritual with your spooky, check out the Union Church of Pocantico Hills. Stained glass windows by modern artists Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse are a focal point of this chapel.

Guided tours of the chapel ($9) are available Friday through Sunday through Nov. 13.

There’s another Tarrytown attraction worth visiting in the fall that isn’t part of the Historic Hudson Valley — the Lyndhurst mansion.

This Gothic Revival mansion has it all — impressive architecture, high-ceiling rooms chock-a-block with paintings and other decorative arts, stories of the three wealthy families that owned it (including that of railroad tycoon Jay Gould) from 1770 to 1961, and lovely grounds that are a pleasure to walk around in the fall, even if you don’t enter the mansion. You’ll need a $10 grounds pass to enter the property, however, unless you’ve bought a tour ticket that runs $10 to $20.

Take your pick of mansion and grounds tours, including a “Lyndhurst After Dark” tour over Halloween weekend.

Close to Halloween, you’ll find the entrance road lined with dozens of scarecrows designed by local school students and other citizens. They’re worth the time to slow your drive and gawk.

A walk down the long driveway leads you to benches where you can sit near the river and enjoy the view of the Hudson. Peek in the windows of the 1894 bowling alley building on the grounds, and check out the ruins of the 67-acre property’s former greenhouse — still vibrant with rose bushes.

I enjoyed my lunch at Eatarry, a reasonably priced and rustic restaurant in quaint downtown Tarrytown that serves salads, grain bowls, egg dishes and paninis.

IF YOU GO TO THE HUDSON VALLEY Tickets to tours for all the Historic Hudson Valley-run attractions can be bought online at hudsonvalley.org. If you’re planning to take in several sites and activities in one trip, it might save you some money to buy a one-year membership to the organization, which ranges from $50 for an individual senior to a “family plus” package for $220 for three adults and three children. Visit hudsonvalley.org. For information on Lyndhurst, visit lyndhurst.org. For other Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown attractions, go to visitsleepyhollow.com. Note that visiting Historic Hudson Valley properties requires adhering to the current COVID Courtesy Code; lanc.news/HHVCovid.

SIDE TRIPS Though there are plenty of hotels and inns in and around Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow on the eastern banks of the Hudson, when I visit the area, I stay on the western side, in a Quality Inn in Spring Valley. I pay the toll to drive across the impressive Mario Cuomo Bridge, which was built using steel provided by Lancaster’s own High Steel. I like to visit Nyack on the western side of the river, with its cute downtown and the historic home that’s the birthplace of artist Edward Hopper. On the western side of the river, I’ve driven north to dine at the Culinary Institute of America, where the next generation of chefs and restaurateurs are being trained, and visit the comprehensive Franklin D. Roosevelt Library & Museum.