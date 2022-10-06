A sea monster and a carousel made of jack-'o-lanterns are two of the crowd favorites each year at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. This photo was taken in September 2018. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to the Hudson Valley each Halloween season.
This is a view of the 2020 "Home of the Legend" event at Washington Irving's Sunnyside mansion and estate in Irvington, New York. The photo was taken Oct. 17, 2020. You can also tour the historic home to see how the famed author lived.
Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., shows what life was like in an 18th-century manor house and milling and trading complex, including what life was like for enslaved individuals of African descent who lived and worked there. The photo was taken May 20, 2017.
Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk offers a dramatic performance of Washington Irving’s classic tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at Irving's historic home, Sunnyside.
This Marc Chagall stained-glass window, depicting "The Good Samaritan," is one of several by the artist in the Union Church of Pocantico Hills in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
When 19th-century author Washington Irving set his spooky tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in Tarrytown, New York, he couldn’t have imagined how his popular story would someday draw thousands of visitors to the tiny hamlet where the fictional Ichabod Crane fled from the menacing Headless Horseman.
From mid-September through mid-November, the village of Sleepy Hollow, its neighboring Tarrytown and the Hudson River Valley environs come alive with spooky goings-on and seasonal tours and activities.
When the leaves begin to change color, this area about 30 miles north of Manhattan becomes a natural draw, with its historic homes and scenic views of the Hudson River.
Grinning jack-o'-lanterns welcome visitors to acres of lighted pumpkins at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. This photo is from the 2016 edition of the event. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to the Hudson Valley each Halloween season.
A sea of skeletal heads and hands, all made of lighted jack-'o-lanterns, are part of The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to the Hudson Valley each Halloween season.
The Statue of Liberty, made of lighted jack-'o-lanterns, is part of the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The photo was taken in September 2017. The event attracts thousands of visitors to the Historic Hudson Valley each fall.
A light show at Van Cortlandt Manor entertains visitors to the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. The photo was taken in September 2019. The annual event, in which thousands of jack-'o-lanterns are used as building blocks for elaborate, lighted displays, attracts thousands of visitors annually to the Historic Hudson Valley.
October in Sleepy Hollow and the Historic Hudson Valley [photos]
From the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze to "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" being recited at Washington Irving's birthplace, and from fall events at Lyndhurst mansion on the Hudson River to tours of a stately Rockefeller residence, there's plenty to do during the spooky season in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Croton-on-Hudson in upstate New York.
Grinning jack-o'-lanterns welcome visitors to acres of lighted pumpkins at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. This photo is from the 2016 edition of the event. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to the Hudson Valley each Halloween season.
Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk offers a dramatic performance of Washington Irving’s classic tale, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at Irving's historic home, Sunnyside.
A train made of jack-o'-lanterns is lit up at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.
This Marc Chagall stained-glass window, depicting "The Good Samaritan," is one of several by the artist in the Union Church of Pocantico Hills in Sleepy Hollow, New York.
Visitors walk through the "Pumpkin Planetarium" at the Great Jack'O Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.
The Statue of Liberty, made of lighted jack-'o-lanterns, is part of the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. The photo was taken in September 2017. The event attracts thousands of visitors to the Historic Hudson Valley each fall.
Lyndhurst mansion in Sleepy Hollow, New York, is decorated for the season during October. It was home to prominent families, including that of industrialist Jay Gould, during the Guilded Age.
Fall is a great time to walk around the grounds of the Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown, New York.
Lyndhurst Mansion stands along the Hudson River in Tarrytown, New York, and was home to prominent families during the Gilded Age.
A light show at Van Cortlandt Manor entertains visitors to the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. The photo was taken in September 2019. The annual event, in which thousands of jack-'o-lanterns are used as building blocks for elaborate, lighted displays, attracts thousands of visitors annually to the Historic Hudson Valley.
This is Kuykuit Mansion, the home of the Rockefeller family, in Tarrytown, New York. The house and grounds are open for tours.
The Kykuit mansion, home of the Rockefeller family in Pocantico Hills, New York, is open for tours.
And if you’re a fan of the Halloween season, you absolutely belong in Sleepy Hollow in the fall.
“We’re the perfect place to be for Halloween,” said Karen Clark, director of marketing for Historic Hudson Valley, an educational and historic preservation nonprofit that oversees many of the sites that become spook central in October.
Be sure to book your tickets for these seasonal attractions immediately, or as early in the season as possible; some tours and many of the spooky attractions sell out.
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are a little over three hours from Lancaster. You might combine your trip with a visit to New York City, or stay overnight in one of the many hotels and inns dotting towns along both sides of the Hudson River.
The two towns are close enough to New York City that Broadway — yes, that Broadway — runs through them, carrying visitors northward to Route 9 and areas farther upstate.
‘Blaze’ and ‘Legend’
If this is your first autumnal visit to the region, the top must-see attraction is the Great Jack-o’-Lantern Blaze, which takes place on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor house about 10 miles north of Tarrytown in Croton-on-Hudson.
The Blaze is a mind-blowing walk through acres of glowing sculptures created with pumpkins — many carved fresh from the field, some of the artificial variety. With creepy music playing throughout the attraction, there’s a fresh surprise around every bend. A shining Statue of Liberty. Train cars. A glowing tunnel of stars to walk through. A turning carousel and spinning windmill. Giant spiders clinging to giant webs. A field of dinosaurs, a sea monster and an army of skeletons — made from an estimated 7,000 glowing pumpkins, carved by local artisans. I’ve found that booking one of the last tours of the night allows you to wander longer, and to share the area with smaller crowds.
The Blaze runs from mid-September to Nov. 20, and costs $36 per person, and $28 for children 3-17. And it’s worth every penny.
Each year, gifted storyteller Jonathan Kruk, in period costume, relates Irving’s story of Sleepy Hollow after nightfall in “The Legend,” with musical ambiance provided by Jim Keys. Kruk’s compelling delivery of Irving’s tale has audiences on the edge of their seats.
“The Legend” ($26-$32), formerly performed by candlelight in the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow, “has been moved to be outdoors at Sunnyside,” Clark said, referring to Irving’s historic home on 10 acres along the Hudson in nearby Irvington.
“It makes sense to be on the grounds of the author's estate,” Clark said. “It’s a special experience outside in the evening, and we can make full use of the grounds there. ... Because we have more space on the grounds, we have a cast of creepy characters who are also supporting the story.”
Regular tours of Sunnyside, where you can see Irving’s writing desk and library, and learn from costumed guides how the author designed the home and grounds with a mix of European details, run May through mid-September. During the Halloween season, the tours switch to “Home of the Legend” ($10-$12), a daytime, family-friendly tour focusing on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
“We’ll have a special exhibit of ‘Legend’-related items from our collection,” Clark said. “Those are different every year because we're always acquiring new things.”
The event includes games and crafts; a relatively new shadow puppet film of the Sleepy Hollow story will be shown.
Sleepy Hollow attractions
In the village of Sleepy Hollow, Historic Hudson Valley operates Philipsburg Manor, a historic house and mill complex that shows what life was like in 1750, both for the wealthy Philips family that owned the manor, and for the 23 enslaved people of African descent who worked in the mill and the household.
Tours ($10-$15) include the inside of the manor house with its original furnishings and reproductions, along with demonstrations of how the gristmill worked and how the bounty of the manor’s kitchen garden became dinner.
Philipsburg Manor’s visitor center is the departure point for shuttle buses to another spectacular Historic Hudson Valley attraction: Kykuit, the Rockefeller mansion. The luxuriously landscaped grounds stand high above the Hudson, offering nice views of the river.
The mansion was home to four generations of the Rockefellers, starting with Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. The house includes generations’ worth of furnishings and collections, including the lower floor that’s essentially a gallery of work by modern art masters. There’s even a gallery of gleaming classic cars that were owned by the family.
Fall is a perfect time to stroll Kykuit’s grounds while on one of the three offered tours: the longer grand tour ($60), the new selected highlights tour ($18-$20) and the classic tour ($38-$40), which Clark recommends for new visitors.
What would Halloween be without a good cemetery to haunt?
Irving, Andrew Carnegie, Elizabeth Arden and a lot of other notables are buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, next to the Old Dutch Church mentioned in Irving’s “Legend.” The one-hour walking tours are excellent history lessons about the area, presented by knowledgeable guides. But it’s a challenging walk over hilly and uneven terrain, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Visit sleepyhollowcemetery.org for tour information.
And if you’d like a side of the spiritual with your spooky, check out the Union Church of Pocantico Hills. Stained glass windows by modern artists Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse are a focal point of this chapel.
Guided tours of the chapel ($9) are available Friday through Sunday through Nov. 13.
There’s another Tarrytown attraction worth visiting in the fall that isn’t part of the Historic Hudson Valley — the Lyndhurst mansion.
This Gothic Revival mansion has it all — impressive architecture, high-ceiling rooms chock-a-block with paintings and other decorative arts, stories of the three wealthy families that owned it (including that of railroad tycoon Jay Gould) from 1770 to 1961, and lovely grounds that are a pleasure to walk around in the fall, even if you don’t enter the mansion. You’ll need a $10 grounds pass to enter the property, however, unless you’ve bought a tour ticket that runs $10 to $20.
Take your pick of mansion and grounds tours, including a “Lyndhurst After Dark” tour over Halloween weekend.
Close to Halloween, you’ll find the entrance road lined with dozens of scarecrows designed by local school students and other citizens. They’re worth the time to slow your drive and gawk.
A walk down the long driveway leads you to benches where you can sit near the river and enjoy the view of the Hudson. Peek in the windows of the 1894 bowling alley building on the grounds, and check out the ruins of the 67-acre property’s former greenhouse — still vibrant with rose bushes.
I enjoyed my lunch at Eatarry, a reasonably priced and rustic restaurant in quaint downtown Tarrytown that serves salads, grain bowls, egg dishes and paninis.