The Lettermen have been known for their singing voices for over six decades, and now, they'll be talent with charitable giving.

The Lettermen Community Project, in conjunction with the group, will host a pop-up food drive at the Lettermen concert on Friday, July 23, at American Music Theatre. The donations will then be dropped off at Water Street Mission to support Outreach Ministries Food Pantry.

Examples of suggested donations include canned fruits and vegetables, condiments, and pantry items like rice and cereal.

Tickets for The Lettermen at American Music Theatre are $35, and can be found at amtshows.com.