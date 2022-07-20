One of the more unique tiny houses ever built in Lancaster County is currently on the market. The three-story house has fully operable electric lighting, unique parquet flooring, a double wraparound porch and measures 4 feet high and 3 feet wide.

But we mean it when we say "tiny."

The dollhouse was built by former West Lampeter Township-based craftsman and poultry farmer Benjamin Brubaker, who, according to the description from Denver-based Morphy Auctions , built 102 dollhouses between 1979 and 1999. Brubaker died in 2012 at the age of 98.

Morphy Auctions will facilitate the sale. The absentee portion of the bidding is currently open via morphyauctions.com. Live bidding takes place during Morphy’s toy and general collectibles auction on Aug. 9 and 10. The auction also features hundreds of lots of playsets, robots and space toys, toy trucks, pedal cars, comic books and more.

The model available from Morphy Auctions, known as the Scarborough model, has 7,000 pieces including individual shingle pieces. It weighs 75 pounds and is the largest of all of Brubaker’s builds.

According to the description on the Morphy Auctions website, most of Brubaker’s pieces sold at charity auctions. This particular dollhouse last sold in 1989 at a benefit auction for Lancaster Mennonite School for $2,000. The doll house, which Morphy’s notes is in excellent condition, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.

Read more about the dollhouse here.