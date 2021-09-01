Next week, it will have been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States. First responders rushed to the scene to help those they could, New Yorkers helped as they were able, and nationwide calls for donations and support were met on behalf of victims and survivors.

To remember the first responders and victims of 9/11, the Ephrata Performing Arts Center is showing performances of Anne Nelson’s play “The Guys.” It’s a story about an editor, Joan, who helps a fire captain, Nick, write eight eulogies for his men who died in action at the collapse of the World Trade Center.

It’s a simple play, involving just two actors on stage, in a dialogue about the lives lost on 9/11.

Longtime EPAC actor and director Sean Young says he first suggested doing a staged reading of the play last fall to Ed Fernandez, the theater’s artistic director. Young had read the play near the 10th anniversary of 9/11, and he says it stuck with him.

This year, plans to present performances of Henrik Ibsen’s “Hedda Gabler,” a play from the 1800s about a woman bored with marriage, and the antics she gets into, were canceled. In July, Young says, Fernandez called him asking if he wanted to put on “The Guys”.

He agreed.

“Just felt like it was time to direct again,” says Young, who directed “Jesus Christ Superstar” at EPAC in 2008 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2009.

And so, Young made some calls. His first was to Bob Checchia, a fellow actor and New York native, who was cast as the lead role of Nick.

“I knew the show would be very personal for him, so I knew there’d be a sense of authenticity. He knows the culture and the neighborhoods,” Young says. “And, he’s a good actor.”

Checchia was in New York when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center, and knew several people who died in the attack, Young says.

Lynne DeMers-Hunt stars in the role of Joan, the editor who helps Nick gather his words about his men who had perished.

DeMers-Hunt has starred in several EPAC productions, including “Hairspray,” “The Man Who Came To Dinner” and “Picnic,” among others.

EPAC’s production of “The Guys” isn’t just meant to commemorate 9/11, though it is a large part of the play’s purpose. It was also meant as a love letter to local firefighters who saved EPAC from burning after a fire started in the building in 2020.

But it serves a third purpose: to spark inspiration and unity to those who come to watch it.

Young says he views “The Guys” as a period piece.

“It’s looking back, but great period pieces are not so much what they say about the events at that time, but what they say about universal themes of today,” Young says.

Young feels that the people of the United States are more divided than ever before, split into camps of Republican or Democrat, pro-life or pro-choice, mask wearers or anti-mask.

“Today it doesn’t feel like we talk to anything except politics,” says Young, adding that the events which took place on Sept. 11 briefly united the nation and restored a sense of patriotism.

“My hope is that if you listen to the eulogies, (Nick) doesn't talk about their feelings on race relations, he talks about them being brothers in arms, people who cared for their community, people who loved their families,” Young says.