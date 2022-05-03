Gnome Village opened for the spring on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail with a few new residents.

For years, Don Reese has delighted people on the trail with a menagerie of upcycled buildings, inventive creations and lots of gnomes in the back yard of his Akron home.

Reese wraps the buildings after Veterans Day, when he often lines the trail with candles for a luminaria. A few weeks ago, the gnomes returned for the season with some additions.

The original tenant in the village, a tree stump house, was starting to rot and had lots of ants, Reese says. So he covered it with a new building.

The purple structure’s built around an upcycled washing machine with a glass front. The piece only cost Reese $1 at an auction but it was difficult to work around the curved glass. The building’s now filled with butterflies, fairies and gnomes.

In another sign of the times, the two rabbits inside the fire hydrant no longer have tiny masks.

In a few weeks, Reese says he’ll add a face to one of the trees and debut Terry “Tree Hugger” Walnut, a squirrel sculpture who is a Zen master, ordained minister and a stress management instructor. Many of the village residents share more about their “lives” on the Nibbles McGibbles Facebook page.

Also coming up are Skylar and Nutterbutter, two squirrels who will be the village’s climbing instructors. Before climbing the trees along the trail, they scaled the seven highest mountains in the world.

Reese says he hopes to hang a rainbow parachute over the trail on upcoming weekends.

The gnome hot air balloons will return to the trees around July. Reese makes the balloons from things like Christmas ornaments, globes and a grill. Reese’s wife, Deb, paints them bright colors.

And there’s an old stove Reese wants to turn in another structure in the coming months.

For the past few years, he’s has considered ending the tradition, which takes a good amount of work.

He continues to do the work even if he’s now 60 years old, for a simple reason.

”To bring a little happiness to people on the trail,” he says.

