Three new art exhibits are pulling into the Lancaster Amtrak Station this year.

The works are displayed in two glass enclosed cases on the south side of the concourse of the Lancaster Amtrak Train Station. The Lancaster Amtrak Station is the second busiest Amtrak station in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 City of Lancaster press release.

The City of Lancaster put out a call for artists and arts organizations in December of 2022, and a selection committee chose six finalists from the 20 applications submitted, says Amber Strazzo Righter, communications manager for the City of Lancaster. Those six finalists presented their proposals in front of the section committee; three were chosen to display their work.

The station’s display cases have historically served as a mode for celebrating local artists and arts organizations through an annually scheduled rotation of exhibitions.

The three exhibits on the 2023 schedule feature:

- Thunda Khatt, a spoken word artist, is displaying visual word-based work now through early July. Thunda Khatt was one of four artists selected for YWCA's Black Artist Waystation, an initiative to amplify the work of Black artists.

- The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster, which will display work July through early October. The Trust, whose mission is to encourage and facilitate historic preservation throughout Lancaster County, will display an exhibit that ties Lancaster architecture to the stories of historically underrepresented group who have lived, worked and worshiped in the buildings themselves. Of special interest in the exhibit is a focus on the single Green Book site left in Lancaster, says Strazzo Righter. The Green Book, a travel guide published between 1936-1967, identified businesses that would accept African American customers during segregation.

- Jill Good, a textile artist, was recently featured in Millersville University's Eckert Art Galley's Sustainable Studios show. She'll display a series of textile works which employ her improvisational approach to traditional quilt-making techniques. Good's exhibit will be displayed from October to early January 2024.

The first exhibit by Thunda Khatt, whose real name is Tina Ortiz, consists of thrifted mirrors with lines of poetry applied directly to the mirror’s surface.

"I’m mainly a spoken word poet, so my visual art typically is just a crafty way to put my words on display," Thunda Khatt wrote in an email. "All my pieces feature quotes from my poetry, which stems from all sorts of topics from social justice to loving yourself."

The city will announced a call for 2024 proposals from artists in early September, Strazzo Righter says.