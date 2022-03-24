Many of Skyler Maxey-Wert's friends and family members gathered in 551 West Monday night to watch his "American Idol" audition air.

What they saw was the show's three judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — give Maxey-Wert a standing ovation after his audition, along with a golden ticket saying he had made it to the next round of the competition.

The 26-year-old professional ballet dancer knew he loved to sing but didn't know what to do with his talent. So, he posted videos of himself singing to Instagram while working in Germany as a second soloist for the Semperoper Ballett.

"Dancing is my first passion and my career," Maxey-Wert says. "I don't know that I just want to leave it."

Brandon Boyd, singer of rock band Incubus, encouraged Maxey-Wert to audition for "American Idol." Maxey-Wert already knew Boyd's girlfriend, ballerina and actress Sarah Hay, as they danced in the same group in Germany.

Boyd has his own connection to "American Idol" as a previous guest mentor.

"Before he said anything, I didn't even think about it," Maxey-Wert says. "I feel like I learned a lot just talking with him. I wouldn't say he's a mentor, he's somebody that when I kind of have questions about something, I can just DM him. We have that kind of relationship now. It's just really cool, actually."

Maxey-Wert's first audition was through Zoom with a few of the show's producers. Afterwards, they invited him to go to Nashville to perform for a recorded audition. He flew in from Germany, and his parents and sister met him out there.

The auditioning process was logistically difficult, but it's the nature of TV, Maxey-Wert says. He arrived at the auditioning facility at around 7 or 8 a.m. but didn't have his interview until 9 p.m.

"You just had to be ready all the time," Maxey-Wert says.

In general, he's comfortable performing as it's a normal part of his job, but it was a different ball game performing as a singer instead of a dancer.

"How nerves effect you is completely different," Maxey-Wert says. With dancing, he knows how to work around being nervous, but when he got nervous about singing, his mouth got dry and he was worried about being able to sing in front of the judges.

"I was confident in what I prepared," Maxey-Wert says. "But, you can't rehearse how you're going to sing with nerves. Even when I was speaking, I could feel my voice was a bit shaky, because I was nervous. I was not quite sure how I was going to deliver the song."

If the judges' reactions said anything about Maxey-Wert's audition, it's that his nerves were well-concealed.

All three judges gave him a standing ovation, and Richie said that Maxey-Wert was a "gift to 'American Idol.'"

"When they stood up, I was kind of shocked, to be honest," Maxey-Wert says with a laugh.

"The experience is so intense," Maxey-Wert says. "You walk in, and the lights are like, bam, and Katy Perry was there with those piercing blue eyes, and I was like, oh my God. It's just a lot in the moment. I was just kind of going with whatever was going on at that point."

In all, it was a great experience, Maxey-Wert says.

"I'm happy with how it all turned out, I have to say," Maxey-Wert says.

The support he received throughout his audition has been positive and overwhelming, whether it's through the countless direct messages he received or the watch party in Lancaster.

"It's nice to be supported," Maxey-Wert says. He watched the audition the day it aired with his fiancè Alejandro Martinez and then watched it the next day with his friends.

"To know that I had people watching for me, in the moment, was really touching," Maxey-Wert says.

The next episode of "American Idol" airs 8 p.m. March 28 on ABC. It will feature the singers who made it to Hollywood as they face off in a genre-based challenge.