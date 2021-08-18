Between opening gigs for Modest Mouse and a headlining tour of their own, Lancaster County's own The Districts will be back in the area again this fall.

On Friday, Nov. 26, The Districts will perform at Phantom Power in Millersville. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

The announcement of more shows comes after the news that bassist Connor Jacobus, a Warwick High School grad along with Rob Grote and Braden Lawrence, left the band earlier this summer. The band released "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere" in March of 2020 and subsequently had to cancel tour dates until this year. Most recently, the band returned to the area to play The Big Do, an all-day concert event organized by The Stone Independent School in the band's native Lititz.

Phantom Power, the venue of the concert, recently announced that concertgoers will have to prove vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor shows beginning Sept. 1.

For more information, visit phantompower.net.