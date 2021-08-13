When John Heliker created the works that appear in the Demuth Museum's latest exhibit, the political and cultural landscape in the United States resembled the current moment in the country. The country was reeling from the economic devastation brought on by the Great Depression and the horrors of World War II and was looking for hope.

The exhibit, “John Heliker: Drawing on the New Deal, 1932-1948,” is on display now and runs through Sept. 12. Heliker, who died in 2000, was a painter whose works varied in style from cubism to realism.

In 1938, Heliker, the Yonkers, New York-born artist joined the Works Progress Administration Federal Art Project, an initiative introduced as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal series of bills to provide economic relief to artists.

“His powerful figure drawings, cubist-inspired landscapes and biomorphic abstractions in diverse media are featured in this exhibition that brings attention to a remarkable aspect of his art that remains obscure,” wrote a spokesperson from the Demuth Museum in a press release for the exhibit.

Demuth Museum hours for the current exhibition are 12-4 p.m. on Sun., closed on Mon., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tues., closed on Weds. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.

