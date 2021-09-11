Though 20 years have come and gone since the 9/11 attacks that killed 2,977 people, the feelings, emotions and trauma associated with that day are still very real for those who lived through it.

York native Whit Missildine has spent the last nine years of his life capturing the raw complexities of trauma and the human experience through his podcast, “This Is Actually Happening.” Each week, the Boyertown High School graduate sits down with a guest to delve into a traumatic experience that has shaped their life.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, he produced a series, “The Long Shadow” to capture the experiences of four individuals who were at ground zero. The series launched Sept. 7 and continues with a new guest each Tuesday.

“There's something really valuable about seeing the impact of (9/11),” Missildine, 43, said. “What I wanted to explore is not only a history of what happened then, but sort of capture the history of how that ripple effect has is still being felt.”

Missildine himself had moved to Manhattan mere weeks before Sept. 11, 2001. Currently, he is based out of Oakland, California.



“9/11 was really important for me because it shaped my entire experience of New York,” he said. “I was in Manhattan at my graduate school program, and you know the towers got hit and I was stuck in Manhattan for a while and saw the smoke.”

While studying social psychology at Sarah Lawrence College, he conducted interviews at an HIV research center as part of his fieldwork.

“I was doing all these interviews with people and they were these really in depth, really unbelievable stories I was hearing from people who had had these really complicated lives,” Missildine said. “All of that research then got put into papers that would end up in journals that very few people would read.”

As soon as podcasting became a medium of storytelling, he knew it was the perfect avenue to capture the raw emotions in each person’s story.

“When we are able to relate to people in their struggles and how they struggle mentally and psychologically with something, it's able to connect us to an experience, even though we haven't been in that experience at all,” Missildine said. “It’s something that creates a common thread between us all, and compassion that links together experiences that might be totally extraordinary, but that we can all relate to.”

And now his podcast will preserve the emotional upheaval of four individuals who lived through one of the darkest days in U.S. history: an emergency room doctor who presided over the emergency room closest to the twin towers, a former Port Authority employee who was on the 16th floor when the planes hit, the first female firefighter for the New York Fire Department and a cardiologist who recovered and catalogued body parts stuck in the rubble.

“There's an enormous value to talking through the historical aspects of these things like the events that day,” Missildine said. “I really wanted to get to the raw center of just the psychological center of what happened that day to people who were there.”

To listen to the podcast Listen to “This is Actually Happening” at Wondery.com or on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts