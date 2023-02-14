For the first time since 2016, The Chicks are returning to Hersheypark Stadium.

On the heels of a U.S. tour last year, The Chicks will be embarking on a world tour in 2023, with a stop in Hershey on Thursday, Aug. 10. Opening the show will be guitarist and songwriter Ben Harper.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24.

In the meantime since the group's last show in the area, they've shed the "Dixie" from their name and released a new album, "Gaslighter," in 2020.

For more information on this and other shows at Hersheypark Stadium, visithersheyentertainment.com.