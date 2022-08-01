“I've always wanted to be on one of those Waffle House records. That's one of my lifetime goals.”

That’s Chandler Travis, a man that, depending on how you look at it, has achieved many goals in his decades as a musician. He’s toured with everyone from Charles Mingus to Green Day, and is one of very few living humans to be able to say that Bruce Springsteen opened for him, at Bryn Mawr’s Main Point for a four-day run while Travis was playing with his first duo, Travis & Shook.

These days, Travis is playing with a variety of bands, including the large and in charge Chandler Travis Philharmonic, his eight-piece “omni-pop” outfit. The band will be in town at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Thursday, August 4. The show will be Travis’ first in the area since 2018. Tickets are $15.

At 72, Travis has a lot to look back on. Based in Cape Cod, Travis has not only stayed incredibly active musically, but with a variety of projects to his name that regularly criss-cross and melt into each other. In addition to the Philharmonic, Travis has also played with bands such as The Incredible Casuals, The Catbirds and The Chandler Travis “Three-O,” a smaller version of the Philharmonic that plays when Travis can’t wrangle enough band members.

“I like to surprise people which, of course, is more difficult when we're not that well-known, you know?” Travis says. “So, you sort of have to establish something first before you can do something different. That said, we do our best to try to surprise people, even if they have no expectations whatsoever. You're just trying to make the light go on in people's faces.”

In a way akin to his musical brethren in NRBQ, Travis seems capable of playing seemingly any genre of music, filled with either humor or pathos, or both, all within the same set. Perhaps confounding for the folks in a crowd checking their watches, but for genuine fans of music, the spontaneity of a big band filled with ace musicians can be thrilling. Of course, Chandler is quick to partially self-deprecate that concept away.

“I think my downfall has been spontaneity,” Travis says. “I've always been impulsive and just tossed stuff out because it was in my mind or heart or something. I still love the idea of recording something on Monday and releasing it on Thursday, which I hear you're not supposed to do. With the internet, you can do that. Same thing with playing live, I plays songs way before we've learned them, because you're so hopped up about them when they're new, you just want to see what the song is, so it's hard not to dive in.”

Travis has recently been trying to restrain himself in that department over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic by stockpiling songs, while also releasing recordings from his sprawling musical vault on his Bandcamp page. These albums range from a big Incredible Casuals rarity compilation to a Philharmonic album titled “The Ivan Variations,” wherein Travis and his band take one song and spin off a dozen different versions of it.

“We had a gig on Groundhog's Day, and our drummer said, ;why don't we just play the same song a bunch of times?’” Travis says. “For some reason, that got in my noggin and we ended up doing it. We had a song called 'Ivan in Paris' that we thought could be done a number of ways, and we've ended up with 18 or 20 different arrangements of it."

Travis says that, while he intends to make music until he physically can’t anymore, he might start to slow down the touring operation once he starts to “slow down out there.” However, if and when he does, he’ll still be playing five to seven shows a week during Cape Cod’s busy season, which stretches over the warmer months of the year.

“For most of the year, (Cape Cod’s) not crowded and very mellow, and it's adorable,” Travis says. “I like that it's two entirely different places, which blends over to the music. We work like hell in the summer, and then in the rest of the year, not so much. It's a couple of different lives, which is really fun, actually.”

IF YOU GO

What: The Chandler Travis Philharmonic

When: Thursday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St.