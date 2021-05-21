There’s a Greek proverb that goes, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they shall never sit.”

Stone Independent School senior Maxwell Davis, 18, wouldn’t be considered “old,” per se, but he is certainly working on the “trees” part of the quote.

Davis, along with fellow classmates, friends and teachers, have created The Big Do, a series of weekend tree-planting events across the county leading up to a celebration concert taking place at Penn Cinema on Saturday, June 5. Over the course of 60 days, which started in April, Davis and company will plant 5,000 trees.

“As we started thinking about how we could do something to create as much good and change as possible, we were at the same time becoming moved by this serious environmental problem that we have in Lancaster,” Davis says.

“And so, we thought if we can plant a seemingly insurmountable number of trees and do it with people all across the county, not only can we do a lot of good by planting a ton of trees, but we can also hopefully inspire the hundreds of people who plant trees with us.”

If You Go Event: The Big Do Where: The parking lot of Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Rd., Lititz When: 1-10 p.m., Saturday, June 5 Cost: $40 for general admission, $80 for VIP To volunteer with tree planting: Visit TheBigDo.org, where you can sign up for specific times and areas to plant trees. Friday, May 28, is in Douglassville, Saturday, May 29, is in Manheim and Sunday, May 30, is in Warwick.

The Big Do concert itself features an array of homegrown musical talent, including headliner The Districts, playing their first show in Lancaster County since a 2018 performance at the Chameleon Club.

“We knew going in that we wanted to get The Districts involved, partially because I’m from Warwick, so there’s a hometown thing there with them,” Davis says. “Once we got them, we were super pumped, and from there, we started looking in Lancaster for the rest of our bands.”

The rest of the lineup is rounded out by Laddie Moran, the Nielsen Family Band, Big Boy Brass, Brad Armstrong and Bus. Along with music, The Big Do will also feature a half-dozen local food trucks and several sponsor booths.

“We’re so excited to play outside again, and really grateful for these opportunities to do that, especially when they’re outside,” says Jordan Capizzi, singer and songwriter of Nielsen Family Band. “Penn Cinema is a great place for an event like this, and the students at Stone School have put together such a fun lineup to reintroduce large-scale shows to the community.”

Trees and climate change

Fittingly, an event coinciding with the end of the school year had its origins at the beginning of this one. In August, Davis helped organize a “welcome back” event in the form of a pop-up drive-in theater in the parking lot of the Rock Lititz campus.

“I think that was a way for him to think about his work and it was the first time that our entire community was together in like six months or something, and it was a really powerful night,” says Mike Simpson, head of Stone School.

Working with the student government, Davis’ initial seed of an idea was to do something that could both create an opportunity to perform a service, and an event to incentivize that service.

“It was a lot for him to pull together at first, and then it sort of crystallized around this idea of believing that climate change is one of the two most impactful problems facing this student’s generation — that, and systemic racism,” Simpson says. “So as a way to combat climate change, trees are pretty effective at doing some of that work. So, he said, ‘Why don’t we plant 5,000?’"

In recent years, Lancaster County has notably ranked near the top of areas with most polluted air. In the 2021 State of the Air report, compiled over the last few decades by the American Lung Association, Lancaster County received an “F” grade for particle pollution and ranked 72 out of 226 metropolitan areas for High Ozone days.

According to research done by students at Stone, the 5,000 trees will help pull 240,000 pounds of carbon dioxide out of the air per year. Davis says that many of the trees have been provided by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which in 2018 committed to planting 10 million trees in Pennsylvania by 2025.

In the weekends leading up to The Big Do, somewhere between 8 and 45 volunteers have assembled to plant trees, with well over half the total goal already planted, with one more weekend of planting to follow on property in Manheim, Warwick and Douglassville in Berks County.

Students in any Lancaster County school are encouraged to volunteer to help plant trees with the group, and not just for the good of the Earth; each planter will receive half off the $40 ticket price to The Big Do concert event.

Mission statement

While the tree planting and concert are symbiotic, COVID-19 conditions created several natural roadblocks for what will be one of the first larger-scale outdoor concerts in the county.

“(Davis) had to pitch this event several different times, and he had some pretty tough pitches, there were a few days where he got some real pushback,” Simpson explains. “For us, it was a conversation about, can we do what the thing wants to do, which is creating and celebrating impact, but can we also do it without creating harm? So, he worked really diligently to talk with people in the health and live performance industries to help figure out how to make this work.”

With Stone’s class structure, Davis and his team were able to convert some of their classes into independent studies to focus on the rapidly growing event. Fellow classmates and seniors Amelia Stagg and Spencer Browne helped handle logistics for tree planting and concert planning, respectively.

For Simpson, this and other projects created by class of ’21 seniors are seen in a different light, as this is Stone Independent’s first graduating class since being established in 2017.

“You know, in our mission statement, it says ‘We intend to graduate students who are committed to making the world a measurably better place,’” Simpson says. “So, with Maxwell, we see the same thing that we see in all of our seniors — he’s compelled to create impact. I don’t think this will be the last big event that Maxwell Davis is going to put on in his life, and I don’t think it’s the last big event that our seniors will put on in their lives, but I’m really proud.”

Like all first-time events, the success of The Big Do will depend on a variety of factors. However, given that thousands of trees have already been planted with hundreds more still to come, there will already be enough to be satisfied with by the time the first note has rung out over the Penn Cinema parking lot.

“The way our team has kind of seen it is that we have this school that has supported us so much and this is, in essence, a legacy project,” Davis says. “So we can leave this to the school and hopefully next year they can make it even bigger. I can’t emphasize enough that, to have a school that supports us this much is amazing.”