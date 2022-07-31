Some of the best kinds of TV shows and movies are the ones that make you sit in your discomfort, especially when you know you have no control over what happens next.

While there's a place in my heart for the softer, more campy stories, like productions of "Newsies," or "Frozen," my heart gravitates to stories with more grit.

After years of putting off watching comedian Bill Hader's Emmy-winning black comedy "Barry," I finally decided to give it a chance. "Barry" chronicles the life of the titular character, Barry Berkman, a veteran-turned-hitman as he figures out there's more to life than killing people.

While on a job in Los Angeles, Barry (Hader) finds himself accidentally joining an amateur acting class, eventually realizing that he desperately wants to get away from the life he once led. But, of course, it's never that easy.

In its second and third season, it ditches most of the comedy to become a serious, gritty drama. After all, Barry's entanglements, alliances and enemies weave themselves together in such a way that makes it impossible for him to outrun his past.

It's all tension with no release, save for the few moments when you're given permission to laugh at something dark, or smile widely at the antics of the sweet NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), a gang boss with a heart of gold and an impeccable sense of fashion.

I can't help but to think of a movie that gave off a similar feel, Lynne Ramsay's "You Were Never Really Here," which really should be named "Let's See If You Can Unclench Your Jaw in the Next 90 Minutes." (Spoiler: You can't.)

It follows a similar premise to "Barry." Joaquin Phoenix, known best for his roles as Commodus in "Gladiator" and the titular character in "Joker," plays a rugged veteran-turned-mercenary hired to find a politician's daughter caught in the middle of a human trafficking ring.

It's a violent, unforgiving movie that demands your full attention. It dares you to look away, though you'd lose nearly every time.

Both "Barry" and "You Were Never Really Here" make the viewers think about the people among us, and how people can live seemingly normal lives at first glance, even if there's something darker at play.

But, of course, mulling over whether your friend is a serial killer is not the only way to feel discomfort while sitting comfortably on your couch.

My partner and I recently started watching survival reality show "Alone." In the most recent season, 10 contestants were dropped off at Chilko Lake in British Columbia, Canada, a terrain known for its cold winter temperatures and abundant grizzly bear population.

Each contestant, equipped with just a few tools, must figure out how to provide safe food, water and shelter for themselves, and outlast the other contestants. The experience could last up to a year, though in seasons 6 and 7, the contestants lasted around 60 days.

Contestants are given several cameras, as they're supposed to film their daily tasks in the wilderness, alone. Many of them worry about public opinion, or how people might view them if they tap out of the competition.

It's impressive what people can do when left to their own devices. People who have not eaten in five or more days endlessly work to build functional, stable shelters. One man even built a boat from scratch.

Every couple of minutes, I'm reminded that their skill sets are completely beyond my current capabilities. My partner and I consistently joke about the mundane happenings in the competition that would make us tap out of the competition (i.e; seeing a bear, getting sick off berries, finding a hornet's nest).

It's not a situation in which I'd want to find myself.

There's a beauty in living these lives through media that you wouldn't otherwise encounter, and there are so many ways to get out of your comfort zone while remaining in the comfort of your own home.

It's far superior to watch while snuggled under blankets where the mercenaries and bears can't reach you, anyway.